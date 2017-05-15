The president and CEO of the California Hospital Association will be the keynote speaker July 28 at the 2017 North Bay Business Journal Health Care Conference.

C. Duane Dauner has led one of the country’s largest state health care associations since 1985.

“The health care landscape is changing rapidly and significantly by the day,” said Business Journal Publisher Brad Bollinger. “There are few people more tuned in to the changes than the CHA’s Duane Dauner. We are very lucky to have him.”

In California, CHA represents the interests of the state’s hospitals and health systems with the legislature, administration and regulatory agencies. Established as a not-for-profit corporation, CHA’s three corporate members are the Hospital Council of Northern and Central California (Hospital Council), Hospital Association of Southern California (HASC) and Hospital Association of San Diego and Imperial Counties (HASD&IC). The association represents more than 400 hospitals and health care systems.

Dauner has been active at the national level as well the state. His service includes membership on numerous American Hospital Association and American College of Healthcare Executives boards and committees. In 2002, he received the ACHE’s highest honor, the Gold Medal Award, and he has been honored by the Partners in Care Foundation, the National Health Foundation, UCLA and the Health Care Executives of Southern California.

An author of numerous articles and a book, Dauner was an assistant professor at Washburn University of Topeka Kansas before he began his hospital association career at Kansas Hospital Association, later becoming president of the Missouri Hospital Association. He holds bachelor and masters degrees from Wichita State University.

In addition to Dauner, conference presenters will include Naomi Fuchs, CEO of the North Bay’s largest health center network, Santa Rosa Community Health Centers. She serves as the chair of the California Primary Care Association.

With the recent introduction of a bill in Sacramento to investigate bringing a "single payer" government-sponsored health care system to the state, the conference will focus on that issue as well with a special discussion by Michael Lighty, director of public policy at the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United and David Fear Jr., president-elect of the California Association of Health Underwriters.

The July conference will be held at the Hyatt Vineyard Creek in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $70 per person or $715 for a table of ten. Register at nbbj.news/health17 or call 707.521.5264