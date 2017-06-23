2017 Women in Business Honorees

Carrie Brown, Owner, Jimtown Store

Roni Brown, Vice President, Marketing Director, Summit State Bank

Kristina Derkos, Senior Vice President of Administrative Services, , Redwood Credit Union

Denise Dutra Maloney, Director of Business Development, The Dutra Group

Katie Evans, Vice President, Operations, La Tortilla Factory

Dr. Anisya Thomas Fritz, Proprietor and Director, Consumer Experience, Lynmar Estates

Jennifer Fujii, Founder and Owner, Inspired Fitness Training Center

Cheriene Griffith, Operations Manager, CHEVOO, Inc.

Drea Helfer-Lagourgue, President and Founder, DH Wine Compliance

Madeleine Keegan O’Connell, Chief Executive Officer, YWCA Sonoma County

Shauna Lorenzen, Vice President, Controller, Exchange Bank

Karen Milman, County Health Officer, Sonoma County

Suzanne Nagorka, Interior Design Director, TLCD Architecture

Teresa M. Nilsen, COO, CFO, Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Judy Sakaki, Ph.D., President, Sonoma State University

Julie Silk, Environmental Compliance Program Manager, Keysight Technologies

Regina T. Sullivan, Medical Director of Maternal Child Health Services, Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center

Marimar Torres, Founder and Proprietor, Marimar Estate Vineyards , and Winery

Robin Wenzel, Senior Vice President, Wells Fargo


“What is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?” asks poet Mary Oliver in “The Summer Day.” It’s a favorite of one of the 19 women recognized in this year’s Women in Business Awards. Each of those honored for being among the North Bay’s “leaders, innovators and visionaries” for 2017 has chosen a unique path in life. They work in finance, public health, women’s health, education, architecture, wine, food, fitness or in helping young people. They tell stories of determination and purpose. Each is available not only on the following pages, but online at nbbj.news/WIB17

2017 Women in Business Honorees

Carrie Brown, Owner, Jimtown Store

Roni Brown, Vice President, Marketing Director, Summit State Bank

Kristina Derkos, Senior Vice President of Administrative Services, , Redwood Credit Union

Denise Dutra Maloney, Director of Business Development, The Dutra Group

Katie Evans, Vice President, Operations, La Tortilla Factory

Dr. Anisya Thomas Fritz, Proprietor and Director, Consumer Experience, Lynmar Estates

Jennifer Fujii, Founder and Owner, Inspired Fitness Training Center

Cheriene Griffith, Operations Manager, CHEVOO, Inc.

Drea Helfer-Lagourgue, President and Founder, DH Wine Compliance

Madeleine Keegan O’Connell, Chief Executive Officer, YWCA Sonoma County

Shauna Lorenzen, Vice President, Controller, Exchange Bank

Karen Milman, County Health Officer, Sonoma County

Suzanne Nagorka, Interior Design Director, TLCD Architecture

Teresa M. Nilsen, COO, CFO, Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Judy Sakaki, Ph.D., President, Sonoma State University

Julie Silk, Environmental Compliance Program Manager, Keysight Technologies

Regina T. Sullivan, Medical Director of Maternal Child Health Services, Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center

Marimar Torres, Founder and Proprietor, Marimar Estate Vineyards , and Winery

Robin Wenzel, Senior Vice President, Wells Fargo