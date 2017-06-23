“What is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?” asks poet Mary Oliver in “The Summer Day.” It’s a favorite of one of the 19 women recognized in this year’s Women in Business Awards. Each of those honored for being among the North Bay’s “leaders, innovators and visionaries” for 2017 has chosen a unique path in life. They work in finance, public health, women’s health, education, architecture, wine, food, fitness or in helping young people. They tell stories of determination and purpose. Each is available not only on the following pages, but online at nbbj.news/WIB17

2017 Women in Business Honorees Carrie Brown, Owner, Jimtown Store Roni Brown, Vice President, Marketing Director, Summit State Bank Kristina Derkos, Senior Vice President of Administrative Services, , Redwood Credit Union Denise Dutra Maloney, Director of Business Development, The Dutra Group Katie Evans, Vice President, Operations, La Tortilla Factory Dr. Anisya Thomas Fritz, Proprietor and Director, Consumer Experience, Lynmar Estates Jennifer Fujii, Founder and Owner, Inspired Fitness Training Center Cheriene Griffith, Operations Manager, CHEVOO, Inc. Drea Helfer-Lagourgue, President and Founder, DH Wine Compliance Madeleine Keegan O’Connell, Chief Executive Officer, YWCA Sonoma County Shauna Lorenzen, Vice President, Controller, Exchange Bank Karen Milman, County Health Officer, Sonoma County Suzanne Nagorka, Interior Design Director, TLCD Architecture Teresa M. Nilsen, COO, CFO, Hennessy Advisors Inc. Judy Sakaki, Ph.D., President, Sonoma State University Julie Silk, Environmental Compliance Program Manager, Keysight Technologies Regina T. Sullivan, Medical Director of Maternal Child Health Services, Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center Marimar Torres, Founder and Proprietor, Marimar Estate Vineyards , and Winery Robin Wenzel, Senior Vice President, Wells Fargo