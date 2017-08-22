Get to know the 15 chief financial officers selected by the Business Journal for the 2017 North Bay CFO Recognition Awards.
They were honored at a luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Hyatt Vineyard Creek Hotel & Spa in Santa Rosa. Read Q&As with the following winners:
- Mike Cairns, San Francisco Theological Seminary, San Anselmo
- Daniel Chin, Ghilotti Bros., Inc., San Rafael
- Janet Fletcher, Canal Alliance, San Rafael
- Robert Fowles, Opus One Winery, Oakville
- Eric Grams, Williams Selyem Winery, Russian River Valley
- Jane Catelani Howard, Traditional Medicinals, Rohnert Park
- Douglas Kay, Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa
- John Kniep, Aldea Children and Family Services, Napa
- Sam Kraynek, North Coast Brewing Co., Fort Bragg
- Maya Labourdette, Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County (4Cs), Santa Rosa
- Julie Lafranchi, YWCA Sonoma County, Santa Rosa
- Wendy Maccario, North Coast Builders Exchange, Santa Rosa
- Jeff Peterson, Hydrofarm, Petaluma
- Michael Rist, VIP Petcare, Windsor
- Paul Roberti, Blue Star Gas, Santa Rosa