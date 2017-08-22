Get to know the 15 chief financial officers selected by the Business Journal for the 2017 North Bay CFO Recognition Awards.

They were honored at a luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Hyatt Vineyard Creek Hotel & Spa in Santa Rosa. Read Q&As with the following winners:

  • Mike Cairns, San Francisco Theological Seminary, San Anselmo
  • Daniel Chin, Ghilotti Bros., Inc., San Rafael
  • Janet Fletcher, Canal Alliance, San Rafael
  • Robert Fowles, Opus One Winery, Oakville
  • Eric Grams, Williams Selyem Winery, Russian River Valley
  • Jane Catelani Howard, Traditional Medicinals, Rohnert Park
  • Douglas Kay, Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa
  • John Kniep, Aldea Children and Family Services, Napa
  • Sam Kraynek, North Coast Brewing Co., Fort Bragg
  • Maya Labourdette, Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County (4Cs), Santa Rosa
  • Julie Lafranchi, YWCA Sonoma County, Santa Rosa
  • Wendy Maccario, North Coast Builders Exchange, Santa Rosa
  • Jeff Peterson, Hydrofarm, Petaluma
  • Michael Rist, VIP Petcare, Windsor
  • Paul Roberti, Blue Star Gas, Santa Rosa