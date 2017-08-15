An FBI agent who is part of a National Security Cyber team joins a partner in a firm focusing on cyber security and a nationally known consultant to focus on ways to help your business avoid cyberattacks on Sept. 13 at the Business Journal’s Cybersecurity Conference.

Jim Stickley, a cybersecurity expert hired by corporations to test their security, is the conference keynote. His job is to find security flaws before the real criminals find them and educate people and organizations about what they can do to protect themselves.

In addition, Elvis M. Chan offers his insight on business cybersecurity. He is a supervisory special agent on Squad CY-1, the FBI’s national security and cyber crime team, in San Francisco.

Also part of the information-filled morning conference will be David Trepp, M.S. Trepp is the founder and CEO of Info@Ricks, a cybersecurity firm. His experience includes working with commercial, health care and financial organizations as well as law enforcement on cybersecurity issues. On July 1, his company combined with BPM LLP, an accounting and consulting firm with offices in Santa Rosa.

The conference takes placed Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 8 to 10 a.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $85 a person or $725 for a table of 10. Preregister before Friday, Sept. 8, at nbbj.news/security17 or call Annette Wrick at 707-521-5264

The event is presented by the Business Journal. Exchange bank is an underwriter and co-host. The event is sponsored by InterWest Insurance Services LLC.