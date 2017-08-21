The Business Journal offered employers a chance to have their employees rate them, and this year 100 enterprises made the cut for the annual Best Places to Work awards.

The companies will be recognized at the Best Places to Work reception Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Hyatt Vineyard Creek in Santa Rosa from 4 to 6:30 p.m. A report in the Sept. 25 edition of the Business Journal will note what makes each of these employers exceptional

Here are this year’s honorees, listed alphabetically:

  1. Adobe Associates, Inc.
  2. AmeriCan Adventures
  3. Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.
  4. Anderson Zeigler
  5. Arrow Benefits Group
  6. AUL Corp.
  7. Bank of Marin
  8. Bank of Napa
  9. Becoming Independent
  10. Best Collateral, Inc.
  11. Beyers Costin Simon, PC
  12. BKF
  13. BPM, LLP
  14. Burnham Benefits
  15. C. Mondavi & Family
  16. Carlile Macy
  17. Center for Well-Being
  18. Coast Landscape Management
  19. Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley
  20. Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County (4Cs)
  21. Cork Supply
  22. Costeaux French Bakery
  23. Dal Poggetto & Company, LLP
  24. DH Wine Compliance
  25. Dickenson, Peatman & Fogarty
  26. Don Sebastiani & Sons
  27. Early Learning Institute
  28. Eckhoff and Company
  29. EO Products
  30. Epicenter Sports and Entertainment
  31. Exchange Bank
  32. First Community Bank
  33. FlashCo Manufacturing, Inc.
  34. Francis Ford Coppola Winery
  35. Friedemann Goldberg, LLP
  36. GC Micro Corporation
  37. George Petersen Insurance Agency
  38. Ghilotti Bros., Inc.
  39. Ghirardo, CPA
  40. Goodwill Enterprises of the Redwood Empire
  41. Healdsburg Lumber Company
  42. Hennessy Advisors, Inc.
  43. Hogan Land Services
  44. Inn Marin
  45. Intelisys
  46. Intervine Inc.
  47. InterWest Insurance Services
  48. Jackson Family Wines
  49. Joanna’s Nannies
  50. Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center
  51. Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center
  52. Keysight Technologies
  53. Kiosk
  54. La Tortilla Factory
  55. Linkenheimer LLP CPAs & Advisors
  56. M. A. Silva USA
  57. Mengali Accountancy
  58. Meritage Medical Network
  59. Midstate Construction
  60. Moss Adams LLP
  61. Mr. Rooter of Sonoma County
  62. Nova Group, Inc.
  63. O’Brien, Walters and Davis
  64. Oliver’s Market
  65. Pace Supply Corp.
  66. Parkpoint Health Club
  67. Pepperwood
  68. Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller & Moskowitz
  69. Petaluma Health Center
  70. Pisenti & Brinker LLP
  71. Portocork America
  72. Private Ocean
  73. PsychStrategies, Inc.
  74. Quattrocchi Kwok Architects
  75. Redwood Credit Union
  76. Redwood Empire Schools Insurance Group
  77. Santa Rosa Community Health
  78. Schurter, Inc.
  79. Smith Dollar, PC
  80. Social Advocates for Youth
  81. Soiland Company
  82. Sonic
  83. Sonoma Land Trust
  84. Sonoma Technology, Inc.
  85. St. Francis Winery & Vineyards
  86. Star Staffing
  87. Summit Engineering, Inc.
  88. Summit State Bank
  89. Sutter Instrument Co.
  90. Terra Firma Global Partners
  91. The Republic of Tea
  92. The Scott Technology Group
  93. Top Speed Data Communications
  94. Valley Tire & Brake of Santa Rosa, Inc.
  95. Volt Workforce Solutions
  96. W. Bradley Electric, Inc.
  97. Whistlestop
  98. Woodruff-Sawyer & Co.
  99. Workrite Ergonomics
  100. WRA Environmental Consultants