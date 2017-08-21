The Business Journal offered employers a chance to have their employees rate them, and this year 100 enterprises made the cut for the annual Best Places to Work awards.
The companies will be recognized at the Best Places to Work reception Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Hyatt Vineyard Creek in Santa Rosa from 4 to 6:30 p.m. A report in the Sept. 25 edition of the Business Journal will note what makes each of these employers exceptional
Here are this year’s honorees, listed alphabetically:
- Adobe Associates, Inc.
- AmeriCan Adventures
- Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.
- Anderson Zeigler
- Arrow Benefits Group
- AUL Corp.
- Bank of Marin
- Bank of Napa
- Becoming Independent
- Best Collateral, Inc.
- Beyers Costin Simon, PC
- BKF
- BPM, LLP
- Burnham Benefits
- C. Mondavi & Family
- Carlile Macy
- Center for Well-Being
- Coast Landscape Management
- Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley
- Community Child Care Council of Sonoma County (4Cs)
- Cork Supply
- Costeaux French Bakery
- Dal Poggetto & Company, LLP
- DH Wine Compliance
- Dickenson, Peatman & Fogarty
- Don Sebastiani & Sons
- Early Learning Institute
- Eckhoff and Company
- EO Products
- Epicenter Sports and Entertainment
- Exchange Bank
- First Community Bank
- FlashCo Manufacturing, Inc.
- Francis Ford Coppola Winery
- Friedemann Goldberg, LLP
- GC Micro Corporation
- George Petersen Insurance Agency
- Ghilotti Bros., Inc.
- Ghirardo, CPA
- Goodwill Enterprises of the Redwood Empire
- Healdsburg Lumber Company
- Hennessy Advisors, Inc.
- Hogan Land Services
- Inn Marin
- Intelisys
- Intervine Inc.
- InterWest Insurance Services
- Jackson Family Wines
- Joanna’s Nannies
- Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center
- Keysight Technologies
- Kiosk
- La Tortilla Factory
- Linkenheimer LLP CPAs & Advisors
- M. A. Silva USA
- Mengali Accountancy
- Meritage Medical Network
- Midstate Construction
- Moss Adams LLP
- Mr. Rooter of Sonoma County
- Nova Group, Inc.
- O’Brien, Walters and Davis
- Oliver’s Market
- Pace Supply Corp.
- Parkpoint Health Club
- Pepperwood
- Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller & Moskowitz
- Petaluma Health Center
- Pisenti & Brinker LLP
- Portocork America
- Private Ocean
- PsychStrategies, Inc.
- Quattrocchi Kwok Architects
- Redwood Credit Union
- Redwood Empire Schools Insurance Group
- Santa Rosa Community Health
- Schurter, Inc.
- Smith Dollar, PC
- Social Advocates for Youth
- Soiland Company
- Sonic
- Sonoma Land Trust
- Sonoma Technology, Inc.
- St. Francis Winery & Vineyards
- Star Staffing
- Summit Engineering, Inc.
- Summit State Bank
- Sutter Instrument Co.
- Terra Firma Global Partners
- The Republic of Tea
- The Scott Technology Group
- Top Speed Data Communications
- Valley Tire & Brake of Santa Rosa, Inc.
- Volt Workforce Solutions
- W. Bradley Electric, Inc.
- Whistlestop
- Woodruff-Sawyer & Co.
- Workrite Ergonomics
- WRA Environmental Consultants