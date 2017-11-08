North Bay Business Journal is recognizing nearly two dozen leading individuals and businesses in the North Coast’s wine, beer and spirits industries.

This year, the Journal’s Wine Industry Awards, set for Nov. 28 in Santa Rosa, will include local trail-blazers in craft beer and spirits.

Also part of the event are the WINnovation Awards by Healdsburg-based Wine Industry Network, which puts on the WIN Expo Trade Show & Conference. The sixth annual expo is set for Nov. 30 in Santa Rosa.

SUPPLIER AWARDS

M.A. Silva USA, Santa Rosa

Scott Laboratories, Petaluma

Tom Beard Company, Santa Rosa

Tonnellerie Radoux USA, Santa Rosa

VinoPro, Santa Rosa

Vicard Generation 7, Napa

Winery Service Connection, Santa Rosa

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Winery Owner: Barbara Banke, chairwoman and proprietor, Jackson Family Wines, Santa Rosa

Vineyard Manager: Norman Kobler, vineyard manager, Ferrington Vineyard, Boonville

Distillery Owner: Ashby and Timo Marshall, founders, Spirit Works Distillery, Sebastopol

Small Brewery CEO: Collin McDonnell, co-founder, HenHouse Brewing Company, Petaluma

Winery CMO: Christopher O’Gorman, director of communications, Rodney Strong Wine Estates, Healdsburg

Lifetime Achievement: Jim Pedroncelli, president, Pedroncelli Winery, Geyserville

Large Brewery CEO: Mark Ruedrich, president and founder, North Coast Brewing Co., Fort Bragg

Winery CEO: Alex Ryan, president and CEO, Duckhorn Wine Company, St. Helena

Winemaker: Randy Ullom, winemaster, Kendall-Jackson, Santa Rosa

WINNOVATION AWARDS

Amos Industries

Biome Makers

Liberation Distribution (LibDib)

Tule

Vivelys USA

To attend the Wine Industry Awards + Spirits & Beer Awards at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country, preregister by Nov. 26 at nbbj.news/wia17 or call 707-521-5264. Tickets cost $70 or $715 for a table of 10.