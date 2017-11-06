North Bay Business Journal, along with underwriters Union Bank and Vistage, will hold its inaugural CEO Roundtable on Nov. 29, featuring a moderated discussion with seven of the North Bay’s leading chief executive officers.

The luncheon and roundtable, titled “After the fire leading — in a time of turbulence,” will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country hotel — formerly, Hyatt Vineyard Creek — in Santa Rosa.

“This first-time event has been in the planning stages for many months before the horrific North Bay fires made such a gathering even more urgent,” said Business Journal Publisher Brad Bollinger. “CEOs across the North Bay responded with decisiveness and compassion to this catastrophe. This roundtable is an opportunity to hear directly from them.”

The roundtable participants are:

Ron Nersesian, CEO, Keysight Technologies

Jeff Ahlers, CEO, La Tortilla Factory

John Anthony Truchard, CEO, John Anthony Family of Wines

Karissa Kruse, president, Sonoma County Winegrowers

Steve Falk, CEO, Sonoma Media Investments, LLC

Helen Russell, CEO, Equator Coffees & Teas

Zachary Scott, CEO, Scott Laboratories

The CEO Roundtable is part of the Journal’s Project: Rebuild that will shape event and news coverage as the recovery goes forward. A portion of the proceeds from all events will go toward the North Bay Fire Relief Fund.

“We certainly have to address the impact of the fires on business and the community,” Bollinger said of the roundtable. “But we will also strive to address midterm and long-term issues such as labor force, training and innovation.”

To reserve a seat or table, register online at nbbj.news/ceo17 or call Annette Wirick at 707-521-5264.

Cost is $85 per person, $725 for table of 10 (includes company name on table sign). A portion of ticket revenue will go toward the North Bay Fire Relief Fund.