North Bay Business Journal has named 19 local professionals and organizations for this annual Healthiest Companies in the North Bay Awards.

Profiles of the winners will be published in the Nov. 20 issue of the Business Journal.

Here are the winners, listed alphabetically:

  1. Jennifer Anderson, Parkpoint Health Clubs, Santa Rosa
  2. Brad Baker, SOMO Village, Rohnert Park
  3. Rose Burcina, Redwood Empire Schools’ Insurance Group, Windsor
  4. Abhishek Dosi, Sutter Solano Medical Center, Vallejo
  5. Exchange Bank, Santa Rosa
  6. Ramona Faith, Petaluma Health Care District, Petaluma
  7. Naomi Fuchs, Santa Rosa Community Health Centers, Santa Rosa
  8. Ghilotti Bros., San Rafael
  9. Charlie Lawrence, Workrite Ergonomics, Petaluma
  10. Brett Martinez, Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa
  11. Bill McBride, Active Wellness, operator of Synergy Health Club, Petaluma, and Synergy Medical Fitness Center, Napa
  12. Holly Michalek, OptiRev, Santa Rosa
  13. Leslie Murphy, W. Bradley Electric, Novato
  14. Wojtek Nowak, Meritage Medical Network
  15. Kaiser Permanente Marin–Sonoma (Santa Rosa and San Rafael medical centers)
  16. Kathie Powell, Petaluma Health Center
  17. Sonoma State University
  18. Sonoma Valley Hospital
  19. Jim Wallace, BPM
