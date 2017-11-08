North Bay Business Journal has named 19 local professionals and organizations for this annual Healthiest Companies in the North Bay Awards.
Profiles of the winners will be published in the Nov. 20 issue of the Business Journal.
Here are the winners, listed alphabetically:
- Jennifer Anderson, Parkpoint Health Clubs, Santa Rosa
- Brad Baker, SOMO Village, Rohnert Park
- Rose Burcina, Redwood Empire Schools’ Insurance Group, Windsor
- Abhishek Dosi, Sutter Solano Medical Center, Vallejo
- Exchange Bank, Santa Rosa
- Ramona Faith, Petaluma Health Care District, Petaluma
- Naomi Fuchs, Santa Rosa Community Health Centers, Santa Rosa
- Ghilotti Bros., San Rafael
- Charlie Lawrence, Workrite Ergonomics, Petaluma
- Brett Martinez, Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa
- Bill McBride, Active Wellness, operator of Synergy Health Club, Petaluma, and Synergy Medical Fitness Center, Napa
- Holly Michalek, OptiRev, Santa Rosa
- Leslie Murphy, W. Bradley Electric, Novato
- Wojtek Nowak, Meritage Medical Network
- Kaiser Permanente Marin–Sonoma (Santa Rosa and San Rafael medical centers)
- Kathie Powell, Petaluma Health Center
- Sonoma State University
- Sonoma Valley Hospital
- Jim Wallace, BPM <