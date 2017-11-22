The North Bay Business Journal has chosen 19 companies as its Healthiest Companies.
They’ve earned this honor for the contributions each makes to ensure their employees feel their best. Some offer discounted gym memberships, others sponsor “Lunch and Learns” on nutrition, or maybe even a yoga class.
Check out profiles of this year’s winners:
Active Wellness, San Francisco
Kaiser Permanente’s Santa Rosa and San Rafael medical centers
Meritage Medical Network, Novato
Parkpoint Health Clubs, Santa Rosa
Petaluma Health Care District, Petaluma
Petaluma Health Center, Petaluma
Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa Community Health, Santa Rosa
Sonoma Mountain Village (SOMO Village), Rohnert Park
Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park
Sonoma Valley Hospital’s Wellness Program, Sonoma
Sutter Solano Medical Center, Vallejo