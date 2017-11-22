The North Bay Business Journal has chosen 19 companies as its Healthiest Companies.

They’ve earned this honor for the contributions each makes to ensure their employees feel their best. Some offer discounted gym memberships, others sponsor “Lunch and Learns” on nutrition, or maybe even a yoga class.

Check out profiles of this year’s winners:

Active Wellness, San Francisco

BPM, Santa Rosa

Exchange Bank, Santa Rosa

Ghilotti Bros., San Rafael

Kaiser Permanente’s Santa Rosa and San Rafael medical centers

Meritage Medical Network, Novato

OptiRev, Santa Rosa

Parkpoint Health Clubs, Santa Rosa

Petaluma Health Care District, Petaluma

Petaluma Health Center, Petaluma

Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa

RESIG, Windsor

Santa Rosa Community Health, Santa Rosa

Sonoma Mountain Village (SOMO Village), Rohnert Park

Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park

Sonoma Valley Hospital’s Wellness Program, Sonoma

Sutter Solano Medical Center, Vallejo

W. Bradley Electric, Novato

Workrite Ergonomics, Petaluma