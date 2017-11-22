A new hotel and work that helped opened the roads to drive there -- they are among the projects being recognized for excellence this year by the Business Journal.

The Archer Hotel in Napa and the Hwy. 37 emergency repairs are among the winners, which also includes Santa Rosa’s new Courthouse Square, a Wine Spectator Learning Center at Sonoma State University and a new warehouse and distribution center for online retail giant Amazon in Vacaville.

The 12th annual ceremony to honor these projects and others will take place Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Sheraton in Petaluma. This year, the keynote speaker will be Greg Cosko, president and CEO of Hathaway Dinwiddie, the joint-venture builder of the San Francisco Salesforce tower.

Tickets are $70 per person or $715 for a table of 10. Reservations at nbbj.news/projects17 or call Annette Wirick at 707-521-5264. A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit The North Bay Fire Relief Fund.

The event is underwritten by Ghilotti Construction and sponsored by Exchange Bank and Wright Construction.