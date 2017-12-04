North Bay Business Journal is recognizing nearly two dozen leading individuals and businesses in the North Coast’s wine, beer and spirits industries.
This year, the Journal’s Wine Industry Awards includes local trail-blazers in craft beer and spirits.
Also part of the event are the WINnovation Awards by Healdsburg-based Wine Industry Network, which puts on the WIN Expo Trade Show & Conference.
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Winery Owner: Barbara Banke, chairwoman and proprietor, Jackson Family Wines, Santa Rosa
Vineyard Manager: Norman Kobler, vineyard manager, Ferrington Vineyard, Boonville
Distillery Owner: Ashby and Timo Marshall, founders, Spirit Works Distillery, Sebastopol
Small Brewery CEO: Collin McDonnell, co-founder, HenHouse Brewing Company, Petaluma
Winery CMO: Christopher O’Gorman, director of communications, Rodney Strong Wine Estates, Healdsburg
Lifetime Achievement: Jim Pedroncelli, president, Pedroncelli Winery, Geyserville
Large Brewery CEO: Mark Ruedrich, president and founder, North Coast Brewing Co., Fort Bragg
Winery CEO: Alex Ryan, president and CEO, Duckhorn Wine Company, St. Helena
Winemaker: Randy Ullom, winemaster, Kendall-Jackson, Santa Rosa
SUPPLIER AWARDS
M.A. Silva USA, Santa Rosa
Scott Laboratories, Petaluma
Tom Beard Company, Santa Rosa
Tonnellerie Radoux USA, Santa Rosa
VinoPro, Santa Rosa
Vicard Generation 7, Napa
Winery Service Connection, Santa Rosa
WINNOVATION AWARDS
Amos Industries
Biome Makers
Liberation Distribution (LibDib)
Tule Technologies
Vivelys USA
