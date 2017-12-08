Hundreds of happy local business owners received their "Best of Sonoma County" awards Tuesday night at the Friedman Event Center in Santa Rosa.

The event, to honor all the winners of the annual Santa Rosa Press Democrat reader poll, had been scheduled for Oct. 10 but was cancelled due to the fires.

The fires added a somber tone to the event, and there were standing ovations for Paradise Ridge Winery, Willie’s Wine Bar and Cardinal Newman High School, each severely damaged in the fires.

As PD’s publisher Steve Falk put it, "We are not here for a long time, but for a good time."

