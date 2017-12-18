(1 of ) A winner in the North Bay Business Journal’s Top Real Estate Projects in the mixed use category, a building under construction at 1300 Main Street in Napa for The Wiseman Company. Work began in November 2016 and completion is scheduled for January 29, 2018.
Two larger restaurant/retail spaces facing Main Street have been leased. The corner space will be occupied by Hal Yamashita Napa Restaurant. Cornerstone Cellars’ tasting room and gourmet food sales will occupy the space next door. Owner/Developer:
The Wiseman Company; Contractor:
DesCor Builders; Architect: TWM Architects+Planners; Cost: $13 Million; and Financing: Community Business Bank.
(2 of ) The 321,933 square foot Amazon Distribution Center built in 2017 in the Vacaville Business Park is Amazon’s first distribution center in the North Bay. (Buzz Oates Companies)
(3 of ) A winner in the North Bay Business Journal’s Top Real Estate Projects in the Hotel-Hospitality Category, the Archer Hotel opened in downtown Napa on Nov. 27. At five-stories, the 183-room boutique hotel on First Street has more than 17,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting and event space and also offers in-room dining.
Forty-nine of Archer’s guest rooms and suites offer private balconies and/or fireplaces. The hotel is the centerpiece of a 325,000 square foot mixed-use development spearheaded by Zapolski Real Estate and Trademark Property Company. Owner/developer: LodgeWorks Partners, LP; Contractor: Deacon (Photo/Gary Quackenbush)
(4 of ) A winner in the North Bay Business Journal’s Top Real Estate Projects in the Public Category, the Courthouse Square Reunification in Santa Rosa returns the square to a fixture in the city after a 50 year absence.
Opened in April, the 1.5-acre plaza a pedestrian-oriented open, flexible design with more than 80 shade trees and a lawn in the shape of a cross designed to recall the footprint of the city’s first courthouse that was toppled by the 1906 earthquake. Owner/developer: City of Santa Rosa; Contractor: Thompson Builders Corporation; Designer: Carlile Macy; Cost: $10.5 million (approved project budget); and Funding: Public funds
(Photo/Carlile Macy)
(5 of ) A winner in the North Bay Business Journal’s Top Real Estate Projects in the New Multifamily Category, Crossroads Apartments, located at 1990 and 2030 Burbank Avenue in Santa Rosa, is a 79-unit project through Burbank Housing Development Corporation. It will serve Sonoma County households earning 60% or less of area median income.
Unit sizes range from approximately 660 square feet to 1,338 square feet. One- and two-bedroom units are single level and have one full bathroom. Three-bedroom units are “townhome” style (on two levels) with two full bathrooms. Owner/Developer: Burbank Housing; Contractor: Midstate Construction; Architect: Tierney Figueiredo Architects; Cost: $38.5 Million
Financing: Wells Fargo Bank, California Municipal Finance Agency (Construction); Sonoma County Community Development Commission, Housing Authority of the City of Santa Rosa, and Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco for development, construction and permanent financing, with an equity investment by U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation
(Photo/Tierney Figueiredo Architects).
(6 of ) A winner in the North Bay Business Journal’s Top Real Estate Projects in the Infrastructure Category, the emergency repairs on Highway 37 between Highway 101 and Atherton came after a series of winter storms threatened the vital commuting route. The project consisted of raising the pavement elevations both east and west bound above flood levels. Some 1,400 linear feet of sheet piles formed a wall and concrete barrier installed on the eastbound side, median and cross-drainage systems was built along with headwalls with slide “tide” gates. Existing levees were reinforced, the median was graded and triple metal beam guardrails were reinstalled. When repairs were finished, the highway was restriped.
Owner/Developer: Caltrans; Contractor: Ghilotti Construction Company; Architect: Caltrans Internal Design Team; Cost: Approximately
$5.5 Million; and Financing: Caltran’s General Fund.
(7 of ) A winner in the North Bay Business Journal’s Top Real Estate Projects in the Office – Technology category, Keysight Technologies returned to the Rohnert Park home of its predecessors — Hewlett-Packard and Agilent Technologies — at Sonoma Mountain Village after the October wildfires damaged four buildings on Keysight’s main campus at 1400 Fountain grove Parkway in Santa Rosa. Keysight leased
104,000 square feet of temporary space and relocated 900 employees to SOMO Village at 1400 Valley House Drive.
Owner/Developer: SOMO Living, LLC; Contractor: Codding Construction; Architect: MAD Architecture; Cost: $2 Million; and Financing: Internal Financing.
(Photo/SOMO Living, LLC).
(8 of ) A winner in the North Bay Business Journal’s Top Real Estate Projects in the Multifamily Rehabilitation Category, The Mackey Terrace Apartments project, located at 625 Owens Drive in Novato, involved the rehabilitation of a 50-unit, three-story wood framed structure constructed in 1994. Unit improvements include the replacement of flooring, kitchen cabinets/ countertops, appliances, plumbing fixtures, lighting, HVAC units, and adding new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) upgrades where applicable.
Owner/Developer: EAH Housing; Contractor: Midstate Construction; Architect: TWM Architects; Cost: $30.5 Million; and Financing: Union Bank, Merritt Community Capital and Northern Marin Senior Housing Corporation
(Photo/TWM Architects)
(9 of ) A winner in the North Bay Business Journal’s Top Real Estate Projects in the Nonprofit Category, the Miracle League North Bay is building the first, accessible and inclusionary ball field and playground in the region ideally suited for young people and adults who suffer from physical or mental challenges disabilities.
Phase 1 of the buildout at the 30-acre Lucchesi Park, located on North McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma, brought 200 community volunteers together on Sept. 30 to help construct the Miracle League playground.
Phase 2, to begin next spring, will involve construction of the Miracle League field and two adjacent buildings, in addition to paths and bridges making it easier for those with disabilities to move safely about the field and playground.
Owner/Developer: Miracle League North Bay; Lead Contractor: Ghilotti Construction Company; Architects: Montoya & Associates; Steven J. Lafranchi & Associates; Cost: $2 Million; and Financing: Donations, In-Kind Contributions and a KaBoom! Grant.
(10 of ) A winner in the North Bay Business Journal’s Top Real Estate Projects in the Education, The Next Generation Learning (NGL) Academy is challenging the norms of traditional high school learning concepts and environments while striving to give students a more individualized education to help prepare them for today’s ever-changing post-secondary world. One of the hallmarks of this school, which as an eventual capacity of 250 students, is that it does not use traditional classrooms.
Owner/Developer: Project Opportunity; Contractor: GCCI, Inc.; Architect: Quattrocchi Kwok Architects; Cost: $1+ Million; and Financing: Private Philanthropist. (Photo/Gary Quackenbush).
(11 of ) A winner in the North Bay Business Journal’s Top Real Estate Projects in the Education-University, the new home for Sonoma State University’s Wine Business Institute includes the Wine Spectator Learning Center, a state-of-the-art facility with classrooms and outdoor space that have capacity for more than 300 students, venues for public seminars and events, and technology to showcase the business of wine and hospitality.
The 19,000 square foot project, designed to LEED Silver standards, began on June 1, 2016 and was completed at the end of November 2017. It will open to the public in the spring.
Owner/developer: Sonoma State University; Contractor: Truebeck Construction; Architect: TLCD Architecture; Cost: $10 million ($7.6 million for construction); and Funding: Donors. (Rendering/TLCD Architecture)
(12 of ) A winner in the North Bay Business Journal’s Top Real Estate Projects in the Agriculture Category, Saralee and Richards Barn will serve as a center for agricultural education at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. Created to honor the memory of the late Saralee McClelland Kunde, a Holstein cow rancher, and a wine-grape grower together with her husband Richard, it debuted during the 80th annual fair that opened on July 22 in 2016 offering fair visitors and their children a chance to see baby farm animals up close and “milk” Sweet Lil, an acrylic cow, inside the 12,000-square foot building.
Owner/Developer: County of Sonoma; Contractor: Wright Contracting; Architect: LaFranchi Architecture; Cost: $3 million and Funding: Donations to the Sonoma County Fair Foundation. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) A winner in the North Bay Business Journal’s Top Real Estate Projects in the Transportation Category, the SMART rail passenger system from Santa Rosa to San Rafael debuted Aug. 25, offering commuters a safe, congestion-free way to travel. Some 240,000 feet of new track was installed on 113,000 concrete crossties. Nine bridges were replaced, and nine more repaired. Eight full-bridge replacements were made– including removal of the existing bridge, driving piles, installing new precast bridge structures, and laying the rail. Some bridges were as long as 284 feet.
Owner/developer: Sonoma-Marin Area Rapid Transit; Contractor: Stacy and Witbeck, Inc. & Herzog Contracting Corp.; Architect: STV Incorporated; Cost: $600 million (SMART budget); and Funding: Local sales-tax measures Q and M plus state and regional funds. (Photo/Stacy and Witbeck, Inc.)
(14 of ) A winner in the North Bay Business Journal’s Top Real Estate Projects in the Medical Category, Santa Rosa Community Health’s new 24,000 square foot clinic at 1300 N. Dutton Avenue is scheduled to open in February. The clinic will have eight dental suites along with two medical pods that each feature a reception area, a team area for staff, a series of exam rooms, a behavioral health counseling suite, lavatories, along with separate rooms for clean and used materials. Having two medical pods allows staff to close one when not busy, or handle lower volumes afterhours at a single venue.
Owner/developer: Santa Rosa Community Health; Contractor: Midstate Construction; Architect: Inde Architecture; Cost: $11.5 million; and Funding: State and federal grants plus donor contributions. (Rendering/SRCH)
(15 of ) A winner in the North Bay Business Journal’s Top Real Estate Projects in the Hospitality, Restaurant Category, Chef Thomas Keller’s three-star Michelin-rated The French Laundry Restaurant at 6540 Washington Street in Yountville was extensively remodeled throughout with emphasis on its 3,000 square foot kitchen, a 2,500 square foot annex addition, and upgrades to administrative spaces.
The renovation began three years ago and was finished Feb. 18, 2017 with the preparation of its first dinner service in the new kitchen. In addition to interior amenities, an underground geothermal system was installed that uses a heat pump to transfer and distribute warm or cold air through the kitchen. This unique system circulates water from pipes buried in the earth as a heat source in winter or as a heat sink in summer.
Owner/Developer: The French Laundry Partners, LP; Contractor: Wright Contracting; Architect: Envelope Architecture + Design; Designer: Snohetta Architecture and Thomas Keller; Cost: $10 Million; and Financing: Internal Cash Flow and First Republic Bank. (Michael Grimm / for The French Laundry Partners, LP) 2017
(16 of ) A winner in the North Bay Business Journal’s Top Real Estate Projects in the Specialty Food Category, plant-based medicinal tea company, Traditional Medicinals’ new headquarters in Rohnert Park’s Sonoma Mountain Village occupies 23,000 square feet of administrative office space for its 80 employees, with another 20,000 square feet held in reserve. The company continues to utilize its former headquarters site in Sebastopol as a manufacturing and production facility.
General contractor: Codding Construction; Architect: MAD Architecture; Cost: $2 million-plus; and Financing: Bank. (SOMO Living, LLC) 2017
(17 of )
A winner in the North Bay Business Journal’s Top Real Estate Projects in the Winery Category, the Zialena Winery is located in the Anderson Valley. The project, envisioned by fourth generation owners Mark Mazzoni, winemaker, and his sister, Lisa, general manager, the Zialena Winery, the project included construction of a new 9,984 square foot manufactured metal production building and a 2,207 square foot wood-framed hospitality center and tasting room.
Owner/Developer:
Mark & Lisa Mazzoni; Contractor:
Wright Contracting; Architect: Osborn Siegert Architecture; and Financing: American Ag Credit. (photo by Osborn Siegert Architecture)