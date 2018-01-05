The North Bay Business Journal will celebrate the release of its annual Book of List at a networking party Tuesday, Jan. 16, in Santa Rosa.

The 202-page book contains business industry resources such as lists of area business, profiles of key leaders and data from throughout the North Bay. (Here’s the 2017 edition.)

The annual release event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country hotel, 170 Railroad St. Attendance typically is 400–500 people.

Tickets cost $70 per person. Register at nbbj.news/BOL18 or call 707-521-5264.

The event is sponsored by BPM, Canopy Health, Exchange Bank, Pisenti&Brinker LLP, Private Ocean Wealth Management, St. Joseph Health, The Goode Company, Tri Counties Bank and Western Health Advantage.