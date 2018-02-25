A record 27 individuals and organizations have been selected to receive the Business Journal’s fifth annual Community Philanthropy Awards, recognizing their spirit of giving throughout the year as well as many exceptional efforts in response to the October firestorms.

“Philanthropy and community are in the corporate and individual DNA of the North Bay,” said Business Journal Publisher Brad Bollinger. “For all of this year’s recipients, giving back is something they do every single day. When the fires hit in October, that spirit was taken to a new and amazing level.”

Nominations opened Jan. 15 and closed Feb. 7. The awards are underwritten by Exchange Bank.

A luncheon honoring the recipients will be held Thursday, March 29, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., at the Hyatt Vineyard Creek in Santa Rosa.