(1 of ) Arrow Benefits Group employees at Bocce Ball-a-Palooza fundraiser. The company has been a sponsor for several years.
(2 of ) Arrow Benefits Group consultant Bill Dewey helps for a day at Committee on the Shelterless (COTS) in Petaluma, where Arrow employees volunteered to serve food to the homeless and clean the facility. (ARROW BENEFITS GROUP)
(3 of ) Andrew McNeil, left, and Stephen McNeil of Arrow Benefits Group at the first Paint the Town Red: A Night Out for Heart Health fundraiser, held Feb. 3, 2017, in downtown Santa Rosa. (GEOFFREY CHEUNG)
(4 of ) Bank of Marin employees garden at Homeward Bound in Novato. (BANK OF MARIN) 2014
(5 of ) Start of the 10K run at Bank of Marin’s second annual RunFest on May 21, 2017. (CRIS GEBHARDT PHOTOGRAPHY)
(6 of ) Miguel Alfaro grabs bottles off the bottling line and packs them into boxes at the Bear Republic Brewing Co. production facility in Cloverdale on Thursday, June 20, 2013. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG / PRESS DEMOCRAT FILE)
(7 of ) Burr Pilger Mayer volunteers pack hundreds of mesh bags with a variety of food items for those in need at the Redwood Empire Food Bank. (courtesy photo)
Artist Mikayla Butchart, who moved back to Santa Rosa two months ago, created the ROSE-ilience pins, above, as a way to make a positive contribution in the wake of the fires. The pins are offered at $15 each, with 100 percent of the profits being donated. The pins have been shared more than 1,800 times on Facebook and have generated about $20,000 that Butchart is donating to the City of Santa Rosa’s official relief fund, Redwood Credit Union North Bay Relief Fund and Redwood Empire Food Bank.
(9 of ) Elizabeth Brown, president and chief operating officer of Community Foundation Sonoma County, has a wealth of experience with nonprofit groups. Founded in 1983, the organization is involved in all aspects of the community, including education, health and the arts. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat) 2014
(11 of ) David Carrio, a cultural monitor with the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, observes a fire debris removal site in Glen Ellen on Tuesday, February 13, 2018. Carrio, who is on the Sacred Sites Protection Committee, stands by in the event that Native American artifacts are discovered.
(12 of ) Leah Taylor and other Kaiser Permanente volunteers helped to decorate McKinley Elementary School in Petaluma by painting horses on the walls during the annual Martin Luther King Day of Caring, Jan. 18, 2016. (courtesy photo)
(13 of ) Kaiser Permanenteís Lynn Mortensen was one of several company volunteers that prepared McKinley Elementary Schoolís raised box gardens for spring planting. Nearly 80 Kaiser Marin-Sonoma employees took a "day on, not a day off" to volunteer during the Martin Luther King Day of Caring, Jan. 18, 2016. (courtesy photo)
(14 of ) Keysight Technologies employees volunteer to host two weeks of the Mike Hauser Algebra Academy, a Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce program designed to help incoming high school freshmen be successful in math and science courses, graduate and go on to college. (KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES)
(15 of ) Caitlin Cameron watches her three-year-old golden retriever, Stella, perform a trick while having lunch on the patio of Mary's Pizza Shack, in downtown Santa Rosa on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2014. (CHRISTOPHER CHUNG/ PD)
(16 of ) David Codding announces his matching donation of $50,000 to Melissa Williams of Montgomery Village and more than 2,500 Sonoma County locals came out in support of the North Bay Fire Relief effort Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, at the Montgomery Village Shopping Center. Live music, food and drink, raffle prizes, VIP seating and generous donations raised nearly $200,000 for fire victims. (Will Bucquoy / for the Press Democrat)
(17 of ) Moss Adams volunteers stuffing boxes for shipment to some 200 distribution points at the Redwood Empire Food Bank.
(18 of ) North Bay Association of REALTORS volunteers bag red pears in small, convenient quantities at the Redwood Empire Food Bank. (NORBAR)
(19 of ) North Coast Builders Exchange on Nov. 29, 2017, opens its tool-replacement program in this Windsor warehouse, for tradespeople who verifiably lost tools in the October 2017 wildfires. (NORTH COAST BUILDERS EXCHANGE)
(20 of ) Redwood Credit Union and Oliver's Market volunteers staff their booths before The Human Race, in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Saturday, May 6, 2017. (Photo by Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) Petaluma Health Care District as part of its wellness program teaches employees life-saving techniques such as CPR.
(22 of ) Great brews and great vibes were plentiful at The Thicker than Smoke Festival in Petaluma on Sunday afternoon October 29th, featured Live Music from four bands, 12 Breweries pouring their finest brews and great food from lots of Food Trucks all to support the Redwood Credit Union Northbay Fire Relief Fund. (Photo Will Bucquoy for the Press Democrat).
(23 of ) An aerial view of River Rock Casino near Geyserville. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat, file)
(24 of ) Emigdio Olivera, a vineyard supervisor with Redwood Empire Vineyard Management and his wife Celia lost their rental home when the owners moved in after losing their home in the fires. The Sonoma County Winegrowers Foundation and Sonoma County Farm Bureau set up an ag fund to purchase a new trailer for the couple to live in. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(25 of ) Summit State Bank volunteers showed their support of the annual Healdsburg Parade by proudly carrying their banks banner.
(26 of ) Community involvement is a core tenet of Terra Linda Global Partners and the firmís 60 employees located in Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties.
(27 of ) The four-story Marin General Hospital is expected to open in 2020. (Perkins Eastman)