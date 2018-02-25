2018 honorees

A record 27 individuals and organizations have been selected to receive the Business Journal’s fifth annual Community Philanthropy Awards, recognizing their spirit of giving throughout the year as well as many exceptional efforts in response to the October firestorms.

“Philanthropy and community are in the corporate and individual DNA of the North Bay,” said Business Journal Publisher Brad Bollinger. “For all of this year’s recipients, giving back is something they do every single day. When the fires hit in October, that spirit was taken to a new and amazing level.”

Nominations opened Jan. 15 and closed Feb. 7. The awards are underwritten by Exchange Bank.

A luncheon honoring the recipients will be held Thursday, March 29, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., at the Hyatt Vineyard Creek in Santa Rosa.

  1. Arrow Benefits Group
  2. Bank of Marin
  3. Bear Republic Brewing Company
  4. BPM, LLP
  5. Homes for Sonoma: Aaron Jobson of Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, Dan Blake of Sonoma County Office of Education, Samantha Kraesig of Flight LLC
  6. Mikayla Butchart, Mikayla Butchart Illustration
  7. Community Foundation Sonoma County
  8. Cornerstone Properties
  9. Exchange Bank
  10. Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria
  11. Kaiser Permanente
  12. Keysight Technologies
  13. Mary’s Pizza Shack
  14. Montgomery Village
  15. Moss Adams
  16. North Bay Association of Realtors Charity
  17. North Coast Builders Exchange
  18. Oliver’s Markets
  19. Petaluma Health Care District
  20. North Bay Fire Relief Fund: Redwood Credit Union, the Press Democrat and state Sen. Mike McGuire
  21. River Rock Casino
  22. Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation
  23. Mike Stone, Mollie Stone’s Markets
  24. Summit State Bank
  25. Terra Firma Global Partners
  26. Jennifer Torrey, fire shelter volunteer cook
  27. Wells Fargo