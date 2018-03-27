Community Philanthropy Awards

Thursday, March 29, 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country, Santa Rosa

Register by March 27: nbbj.news/phil18

Welcome to the fifth annual Community Philanthropy Awards and Partners in Philanthropy special section co-presented by the North Bay Business Journal and Exchange Bank.

We are especially reminded this year in the wake of the October fires of the critical role nonprofits and philanthropy play in this special place we call the North Bay. These nonprofit profiles and Community Philanthropy awards stories demonstrate two things:

 First, there were 10 months of noteworthy generosity from companies and organizations before the disastrous fires. Philanthropy is deeply ingrained in the North Bay year in and year out.

 Secondly, this philanthropic ethic shifted into high gear following the fires with companies, organizations and individuals stepping forward in extraordinary ways.

The Journal, along with our co-presenter, Exchange Bank, has never been more proud to call this home. It is our sincere hope that the stories on these pages inspire all of us to keep going as we continue to support the non-profit community at large and as we rebuild better, greener and safer.

Here are this year’s winners:

  1. Arrow Benefits Group
  2. Bank of Marin
  3. Bear Republic Brewing Company
  4. BPM
  5. Community Foundation Sonoma County
  6. Cornerstone Properties
  7. Exchange Bank
  8. Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria
  9. Kaiser Permanente
  10. Keysight Technologies
  11. Mary’s Pizza Shack
  12. Montgomery Village
  13. Moss Adams
  14. North Bay Association of Realtors
  15. North Coast Builders Exchange
  16. Oliver’s Market
  17. Petaluma Health Care District
  18. North Bay Fire Relief Fund
  19. River Rock Casino
  20. Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation
  21. Summit State Bank
  22. Terra Firma Global Partners
  23. Wells Fargo
  24. Homes for Sonoma: Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, Sonoma County Office of Education, and Flight
  25. Mikayla Butchart Illustration
  26. Jennifer Torrey
  27. Mike Stone, Mollie Stone’s Markets

