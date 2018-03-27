(1 of ) Bear Republic employees brew Sonoma Pride Mutual Aid wildfire-recovery benefit beer at St. Florian's Brewery in Windsor, California, in 2017. They are (from left) Peter Kruger, Rob Kent, Richard Norgrove, Amy Levin, and Aron Levin (above Amy).
(2 of ) Arrow Benefits Group booth and volunteers at the 2017 Human Race with CEO Jordan Shields (left) and President Keith McNeil.
(3 of ) Bank of Marinís Sonoma Market Manager and Sonoma Valley Rotary President Marck Zuehlsdorff (wearing tie) presents a check for fire victims to Sonoma County Sheriffís Department first responders.
(4 of ) BPM volunteers Jeannie Benton (left) and Tom Benton, along with Other BPM staffers bag apples at the Redwood Empire Food Bank.
(5 of ) More than 250 nonprofit leaders gathered at the
Resilience Convening, an event hosted by the Community Foundation of Sonoma County, to discuss a coordinated fire rebuilding and recovery effort.
(6 of ) Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane visited the Santa Rosa Local Assistance Center where more than 12,000 people impacted by fires received help from dozens of federal, state, local and nonprofit resources.
(7 of ) Exchange Bank employees show their hashtag versions of slogans in support of the bank, Sonoma County, Santa Rosa and rebuilding efforts after the fires.
(8 of ) The Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria donated new playground equipment for Eagle Park within Rohnert Park. Shown are tribal council members and children with Tribal Chairman Greg Sarris.
(9 of ) A large group of Kaiser employees from Santa Rosa and San Rafael volunteered on Martin Luther King Day of Service at the Petaluma People Services Center.
(10 of ) Keysight Technologies employees carry supplies to a Santa Rosa relief center set up for fellow workers who lost homes and those impacted by October 2017 fires.
(11 of ) Mary's Pizza CEO Vince Albano poses with Lake Tahoe firefighters who were working to extinguish the Nun's Fire in Sonoma in October 2017.
(12 of ) Montgomery Village shopping center Secret Santa Marathon team (from left) Melissa Williams (hugging bear), Tom Skinner, Bill Friedman, Brent Farris (on the bear), Vanessa Medinia, Kami Kahl, Buffy Welch and David Codding near Monti's at the Village Court.
(13 of ) Moss Adam's employees (from left) Ryan Strachan, Victoria Chamara, Paul Tucci, Michelle Lanstra, Lingli James, Heather Holliday, Freddy Mattingly, Adam Cooper and Taylor Janowicz shared a snack with a goat at Sonoma County Wildlife during the Moss Adams Helping Hands.
(14 of ) Members of the Mendocino County Chapter of the North Bay Association of REALTORS presented a check to a local Cancer Research Center.
(15 of ) Some of the organizers of the North Coast Builders Exchange Tool Replacement Center on opening day, Nov. 22, 2017, include, (from left) Robin Bartholow, director of marketing & membership with NCBE; David Brown, special event coordinator-NCBE; Sterling Mack, sales representative, Apex Tool Group; William Lamberson, contractor; Keith Woods CEO-NCBE; Dana Hansen, contractor; Corey Keirns, end user specialist, Apex Tool Group; Gene Karas, NCBE volunteer and Petaluma high school construction teacher, and Jon Richards, sales operations, with Apex.
(16 of ) Thirty Oliver's Markets employee volunteers helped the Sonoma Humane Society on cleanup day in 2017.
(17 of ) Members of CHIPA map the mental health and substance abuse needs and resources in South County. Members include (clockwise from left): Katie Swan, Buckelew Programs; CHIPA Youth Member Jashan Gil; Mary-Frances Walsh, NAMI; Deb Dalton, Mentor Me; Annie Nicol,
Petaluma Health Center; and Carol West, Petaluma Peer Recovery.
(18 of ) The three key partners in the North Bay Fire Relief Fund, from left, Steve Falk, Sonoma Media Investments (Press Democrat), State Senator Mike McGuire, Cynthia Negri, President of RCU Community Fund and Brett Martinez, President/CEO of Redwood Credit Union, shown with a
check for more than $32 million for North Bay Fire Survivors.
(19 of ) Fireman putting out flames during October blaze, a screen shot from the 30-second video River Rock Casino public message of hope during the fires.
(20 of ) When Emigdio and Celia Olivera lost their home in the fires, they invited employer Kevin Barr (center), partner at Redwood Empire Vineyard Management, to join them in cutting the ribbon on their new RV, provided with funding from the Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation.
(21 of ) Summit State Bank continues its support of the Ag community by sponsoring the Olive Grove in front of Richard and Saralee's Barn at the Santa Rosa fairgrounds in Sonoma County.
(22 of ) Terra Firma Global Partners volunteers (from left) Amber Payne, Traci Stanier, Michele Ikemire and Chris Wunderlich prepare a meal for the homeless and hungry at The Table in Napa.
(23 of ) Wells Fargo volunteers stuff food boxes during the Rise Against Hunger food packaging event.
(24 of ) An artist's rendering of the Homes for Sonoma design for temporary to permanent housing for October 2017 fire victims developed by QKA Architects in collaboration with the Sonoma County Office of Education and Flight LLC Communications.
(25 of ) Volunteer chef Jennifer Torrey fed 2,000 fire evacuees and first responders at the Veterans Memorial Building in Santa Rosa for nine days during the October 2017 wildfires.
(26 of ) Mikayla Butchart's "Roseilience" pin, formed by two clasping hands, is a symbol of hope.
(27 of ) John Keohane, MD; Anthony Chiu, MD; David Goltz, MD and Mike Stone, CEO/President of Mollie Stone's Market, at a fundraiser for Marin General Hospital. Mike Stone headed the capital campaign raising $65 million for the new facility, set to open in 2020.