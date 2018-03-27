Welcome to the fifth annual Community Philanthropy Awards and Partners in Philanthropy special section co-presented by the North Bay Business Journal and Exchange Bank.

We are especially reminded this year in the wake of the October fires of the critical role nonprofits and philanthropy play in this special place we call the North Bay. These nonprofit profiles and Community Philanthropy awards stories demonstrate two things:

 First, there were 10 months of noteworthy generosity from companies and organizations before the disastrous fires. Philanthropy is deeply ingrained in the North Bay year in and year out.

 Secondly, this philanthropic ethic shifted into high gear following the fires with companies, organizations and individuals stepping forward in extraordinary ways.

The Journal, along with our co-presenter, Exchange Bank, has never been more proud to call this home. It is our sincere hope that the stories on these pages inspire all of us to keep going as we continue to support the non-profit community at large and as we rebuild better, greener and safer.

Here are this year’s winners: