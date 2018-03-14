Tickets: $95 a person now or $125 at the door

The CEO of the world’s second-largest wine company by volume along with several other well-known wine leaders will be featured at the North Bay Business Journal’s 11th annual Wine Industry Conference the morning of April 26 at Sonoma State University.

The conference is underwritten by Farella Braun + Martel, Moss Adams, Wells Fargo and Zepponi & Company.

In addition to keynote speaker Brian Vos, CEO of The Wine Group, a slate of prominent panel members will address two subjects: “The Drive to Premiumization” and “The Wine Growth Cycle: Are We at a Peak?”

The “Premiumization” panel will include Jeff O’Neill, founder of O’Neill Vintners and Distillers, Larkspur; Judd Wallenbrock, president and CEO of C. Mondavi & Family Winery, Napa; Kevin Phillips, vice president of operations for Michael David Winery, Lodi; and Bob Torkelson, president and CEO of Trinchero Family Estates, St. Helena.

Panelists for the growth panel include Dan Leese, president, CEO and co-founder of V2 Wine Group in Sonoma and Tony Correia of The Correia Group, which appraises agriculture and rural properties.

“This is a rare opportunity to hear from Brian Vos of The Wine Group,” said Business Journal Publisher Brad Bollinger. “And the panels will bring together some of the most prestigious wine leaders, discussing two of the most pressing issues of the day.”

In addition, Wells Fargo Senior Economist Gary Schlossberg will update attendees on the economy.

Vos has spent 27 years in the wine industry. He started at the privately held company in 2002 as vice president of supply chain, then was promoted to executive vice president in 2004, chief operating officer in 2006, president in 2009 and CEO in 2012.

The company he leads operates 13 wineries in California, New York and Australia that produces brands such as Franzia (the world’s largest wine brand), Cupcake Vineyards, Chloe, Benziger Family, Concanon Vineyards, Imagery, Love Noir, Glen Ellen, Corbett Canyon, Big House, flipflop, Almaden, Oakleaf, and Mogen David. With annual sales in excess of 50 million cases, the company markets wine primarily in North America, Northern Europe and Asia.

The conference will take place April 26 from 7:30–11:30 a.m. at the SSU Student Conference Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park. Tickets are $95 a person now or $125 at the door. Purchase them at nbbj.news/wine18 or by calling Annette Wirick at 707-521-5264.

In addition to the conference underwriters, major sponsors are American Ag Credit, Bank of Marin, BPM, Dickenson Peatman & Fogarty, Exchange Bank, Interwest Insurance Services, Rabobank, TricorBraun, Western Health Advantage and Wright Contracting.