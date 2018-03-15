Cost: $70 per person or $715 for a table of 10

Tackling California’s major challenges; forecasting the Bay Area, state and national economies; and planning for the North Bay wildfire recovery will be addressed at the Impact Marin conference April 18.

Keynoting the event will be David Crane, former gubernatorial adviser, lecturer at Stanford University on public policy and the president of Govern for California. It’s a group that supports “courageous” lawmakers and candidates willing to take on the state’s significant problems, including education and pension reforms.

Also speaking will be Andrew Nelson, chief U.S. economist for Colliers International.

Casey Mazzoni, legislative director for the Rebuild Northbay Foundation, will share how the organization is focusing on medium- to long-term fire recovery.

The event is presented by North Bay Business Journal and Bank of Marin, and it is underwritten by Marin Healthcare District.

Tickets for the April 18 event at Embassy Suites by Hilton San Rafael Marin County are $70 per person or $715 for a table of 10. Registration and networking begins at 7:30 a.m. The program is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Register at nbbj.news/im18 through April 16. For information, call Annette Wirick at 707-521-5264.