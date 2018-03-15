Here are 40 North Bay young professionals you need to meet

Tickets: $70 or $715 for a table of 10

Meet the 2018 class for the North Bay Business Journal’s 11th annual Forty Under 40.

These young professionals were selected by the Journal editorial staff from 191 nominations received in January.

• George Adair, 39, regional manager of Bay Equity and owner of Windsor Bike and Sport, Windsor

• Rachel Adams, 37, George Petersen Insurance Agency commercial insurance producer, Santa Rosa

• Jose Alvarez, 34, Redwood Credit Union Sonoma branch manager, Santa Rosa

• Lisa Barker, 38, Miner Family Winery director of marketing and public relations, Oakville

• Nicole Benjamin-Sathre, 38, Handmade Events co-owner and co-founder. Sonoma

• Brian Bottari, 35, PG&E North Bay public affairs manager, Santa Rosa

• Stephen Bradley, 34, Sonic consumer sales manager, Santa Rosa

• Matt Brewer, 38, Pisenti & Brinker tax and audit manager, Santa Rosa

• Kari Brown, 38, Spaulding McCullough & Tansil attorney, Santa Rosa

• Jennie Bruneman, 39, West Sonoma County Union High School District director of facilities, maintenance and operations, Sebastopol

• Mikayla Butchart, 35, Mikayla Butchart Illustration proprietor, Santa Rosa

• Ryan Buxbaum, 39, Artizen Staffing executive vice president of sales, Rohnert Park

• Wynnelena Canlas Canio, 39, Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa chief of geriatric medicine, lead for high-risk medications in the elderly and director of the geriatric medicine clinical rotation for the KP Family Medicine Residency Program, Santa Rosa

• Chris Coulombe, 36, Pacific Expeditors CEO, Santa Rosa

• Mark Douglas, 35, MKM & Associates associate principal, Rohnert Park

• Elizabeth Fritzinger, 37, Abbey, Weitzenberg, Warren & Emery associate attorney, Santa Rosa

• Julien Gervreau, 36, Jackson Family Estates director of sustainability, Santa Rosa

• Eric Gilliland, 35, Purple Wine + Spirits vice president of operations, Graton

• Floyd Given, 29, Nelson regional sales manager, Santa Rosa

• Cheriene Griffith, 37, Chevoo operations manager, Healdsburg

• Nicholas Hansen, 31, Moss Adams senior manager, Santa Rosa

• Krishna Hendrickson, 39, Capra Vineyards asset manager, Santa Rosa

• Jason Kirchmann, 36, BKF Engineers associate, Santa Rosa

• Zita “Konik, M.D., 37, Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Emergency Department physician, San Rafael

• Joe Lourdeaux, 38, Epicenter Sports and Entertainment chief operating officer, Santa Rosa

• Katie Madigan, 37, St. Francis Winery & Vineyards winemaker, Santa Rosa

• Kellie Noe, 39, County of Sonoma Human Services policy director for Upstream Investments, Santa Rosa

• Akhilesh Pandey, 36, Blentech Corporation International sales manager, Santa Rosa

• Kate Piontek, 35, Sonoma County Winegrowers vice president operations, Santa Rosa

• Ali Pourghadir, 36, Jackson Family Wines senior director of finance, accounting and global tax, Santa Rosa

• Joe Rogoway, 38, Rogoway Law Group CEO and managing attorney, Santa Rosa

• Tina Sheldon, 39, Summit State Bank vice president and relationship manager, Lending, Santa Rosa

• Michael Shklovsky, 39, Anderson Zeigler director and partner, Santa Rosa

• David Short, 32, Bank of Marin vice president, branch manager, Novato

• Jessica Smith, 37, Exchange Bank merchant sales officer, Santa Rosa

• Michael Tabayoyon, 35, Allied Restoration Company Inc. president, Novato

• Jonathan Weintraub, 38, BPM supervisor, Santa Rosa

• Ari Weiswasser, 38, Glen Ellen Star owner and chef, Glen Ellen

• Sam Williamson, 30, Williamson Wines partner, Healdsburg