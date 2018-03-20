These 64 North Bay young professionals are ‘Ones to Watch’

Across all professions and throughout the North Bay and beyond, here are those under 40 heralded as “Ones to Watch” as part of the North Bay Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 selections this year.

Piper Abodeely, 37, co-founder, G3-Gather, Grow and Go!, Sonoma

Ryan Anderson, 33, president and CEO, RCA Electric, Rohnert Park

Kate Boriolo, 35, judge, State of California Department of Industrial Relations, Santa Rosa

Ali Bouzari, 30, co-founder, author, Pilot R&D, Healdsburg

Mia Bowler, 30, attorney, Friedmann Goldberg, Santa Rosa

Tanya Bruno, 35, director of operations, The Healdsburg School, Healdsburg

Kyle Chamberlain, 30, vice president of preconstruction, Jeff Luchetti Construction, Santa Rosa

Salvador Chavez, 32, president and CEO, Puente Internacional, Sonoma

Erin Douglas, 35, program assistant, Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, Santa Rosa

Andriana Duckworth, 27, relationship & program manager, Sonoma County Winegrowers, Santa Rosa

Lisa Fatu, 36, Youth Crisis Services director, Social Advocates for Youth, Santa Rosa

Michael Ferl, 33, owner and president, Hiraeth Homes, a W Real Estate Team, Santa Rosa

Vince Figueroa, 32, owner, Vince A. Figueroa, CPA, Santa Rosa

Mary Fillinger, 36, owner, Balance Petaluma, Petaluma

Nathan Friar, 32, senior fundraising coordinator, St. Joseph’s Health, Santa Rosa

Josh Gordan, 25, branch manager, People’s Home Equity, Santa Rosa

Elly Grogan, 33, program officer, Community Foundation Sonoma County, Santa Rosa

Brenda Hawkes-Ficco, 39, owner, Hawkes Photography, Sebastopol

Matt Hunstock, 38, owner and financial adviser, Strategic Planning and Investment Advisors, Santa Rosa

Jesslyn Jackson, 30, manager of member programs – international business and Visa Signature sponsorship, Sonoma County Vintners, Santa Rosa

Roy Jackson, 38, senior software developer, entrepreneur, Geo-Comm

Jim Jensen, 34, stewardship manager, Marin Agricultural Land Trust, Pt. Reyes

Jason Johnson, 27, manager, Information Security, Marin General Hospital, Greenbrae

Magie Kruse, 35, associate winemaker, Jordan Vineyard & Winery, Healdsburg

Jon MacLeod, 35, attorney, Friedemann Goldberg, Santa Rosa

Jessica Maria, 37, marketing communications manager, Intelisys, Petaluma

Rupinder Malhi, 35, chief financial officer, Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa

Jacob Moynihan, 37, founder and CEO, Merchant23, Novato

Elizabeth Mullen, 34, controller, Jackson Family Wines, Santa Rosa

John Newman, 39, assistant professor, Buck Institute for Research on Aging, Novato

Caroline Neyman (nee Amman), 29, director of artistic administration, Green Music Center at Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park

Candace Norton, 32, infection preventionist and risk officer, Sutter Novato Community Hospital, Novato

Erik Ohlsen, 38, owner, Permaculture Artisans & Permaculture Skills Center, Sebastopol

Abdullah Omar, 35, branch manager, Chase Bank, Santa Rosa

Katie Parker, 32, director of training and development, VIP Petcare, Windsor

Veronica Passalacqua, 36, co-owner, The Beauty Spot, Santa Rosa

Samantha Paull, 36, wedding and event planner, So Eventful, Healdsburg

Kari Pendoley, 37, director of sonical impact, Rodan + Fields, San Francisco

Jula Pereira, 38, founder, On Time Social, Sebastopol

Lauren Peters, 33, director of programs, Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa

Ciera Pratt, 33, marketing manager, Star Staffing, Santa Rosa

Valerie Quinto, 33, executive director Sonoma Resource Conservation District, Santa Rosa

Ryan Rabellino, 28, account manager, Muelrath Public Affairs, Santa Rosa

Heather Rehnberg, 33, director of marketing, Rombauer Vineyards, St. Helena

Julie Restad, 39, owner and chiropractor, Serendipity Chiropractic, Petaluma