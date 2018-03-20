These 64 North Bay young professionals are ‘Ones to Watch’

Across all professions and throughout the North Bay and beyond, here are those under 40 heralded as “Ones to Watch” as part of the North Bay Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 selections this year.
Piper Abodeely, 37, co-founder, G3-Gather, Grow and Go!, Sonoma
Ryan Anderson, 33, president and CEO, RCA Electric, Rohnert Park
Kate Boriolo, 35, judge, State of California Department of Industrial Relations, Santa Rosa
Ali Bouzari, 30, co-founder, author, Pilot R&D, Healdsburg
Mia Bowler, 30, attorney, Friedmann Goldberg, Santa Rosa
Tanya Bruno, 35, director of operations, The Healdsburg School, Healdsburg
Kyle Chamberlain, 30, vice president of preconstruction, Jeff Luchetti Construction, Santa Rosa
Salvador Chavez, 32, president and CEO, Puente Internacional, Sonoma
Erin Douglas, 35, program assistant, Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, Santa Rosa
Andriana Duckworth, 27, relationship & program manager, Sonoma County Winegrowers, Santa Rosa
Lisa Fatu, 36, Youth Crisis Services director, Social Advocates for Youth, Santa Rosa
Michael Ferl, 33, owner and president, Hiraeth Homes, a W Real Estate Team, Santa Rosa
Vince Figueroa, 32, owner, Vince A. Figueroa, CPA, Santa Rosa
Mary Fillinger, 36, owner, Balance Petaluma, Petaluma
Nathan Friar, 32, senior fundraising coordinator, St. Joseph’s Health, Santa Rosa
Josh Gordan, 25, branch manager, People’s Home Equity, Santa Rosa
Elly Grogan, 33, program officer, Community Foundation Sonoma County, Santa Rosa
Brenda Hawkes-Ficco, 39, owner, Hawkes Photography, Sebastopol
Matt Hunstock, 38, owner and financial adviser, Strategic Planning and Investment Advisors, Santa Rosa
Jesslyn Jackson, 30, manager of member programs – international business and Visa Signature sponsorship, Sonoma County Vintners, Santa Rosa
Roy Jackson, 38, senior software developer, entrepreneur, Geo-Comm
Jim Jensen, 34, stewardship manager, Marin Agricultural Land Trust, Pt. Reyes
Jason Johnson, 27, manager, Information Security, Marin General Hospital, Greenbrae
Magie Kruse, 35, associate winemaker, Jordan Vineyard & Winery, Healdsburg
Jon MacLeod, 35, attorney, Friedemann Goldberg, Santa Rosa
Jessica Maria, 37, marketing communications manager, Intelisys, Petaluma
Rupinder Malhi, 35, chief financial officer, Community Action Partnership of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa
Jacob Moynihan, 37, founder and CEO, Merchant23, Novato
Elizabeth Mullen, 34, controller, Jackson Family Wines, Santa Rosa
John Newman, 39, assistant professor, Buck Institute for Research on Aging, Novato
Caroline Neyman (nee Amman), 29, director of artistic administration, Green Music Center at Sonoma State University, Rohnert Park
Candace Norton, 32, infection preventionist and risk officer, Sutter Novato Community Hospital, Novato
Erik Ohlsen, 38, owner, Permaculture Artisans & Permaculture Skills Center, Sebastopol
Abdullah Omar, 35, branch manager, Chase Bank, Santa Rosa
Katie Parker, 32, director of training and development, VIP Petcare, Windsor
Veronica Passalacqua, 36, co-owner, The Beauty Spot, Santa Rosa
Samantha Paull, 36, wedding and event planner, So Eventful, Healdsburg
Kari Pendoley, 37, director of sonical impact, Rodan + Fields, San Francisco
Jula Pereira, 38, founder, On Time Social, Sebastopol
Lauren Peters, 33, director of programs, Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa
Ciera Pratt, 33, marketing manager, Star Staffing, Santa Rosa
Valerie Quinto, 33, executive director Sonoma Resource Conservation District, Santa Rosa
Ryan Rabellino, 28, account manager, Muelrath Public Affairs, Santa Rosa
Heather Rehnberg, 33, director of marketing, Rombauer Vineyards, St. Helena
Julie Restad, 39, owner and chiropractor, Serendipity Chiropractic, Petaluma
Forty Under 40 Awards
Friday, April 20, 2018, 4–6:30 p.m.
Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country, 170 Railroad St., Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Preregister through April 18: nbbj.news/40u40-18