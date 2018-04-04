The North Bay Business Journal will honor exceptional women in the North Bay for their success and contributions to the business community as leaders, innovators and visionaries at the annual Women in Business Awards event in June.

North Bay Business Journal is seeking nomination for the 13th annual Best Places to Work in the North Bay Awards. Companies must be nominated to win, and nominees must have a location in Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Napa, Mendocino or Lake counties.