The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on North Bay chambers of commerce, senior living communities and 2018 Forty Under 40 recipients.

The North Bay Chambers of Commerce list is listed alphabetically.

The Senior Living Communities list is ranked by number of resident units.

The list of 2018 Forty Under 40 award recipients contains influential young professionals in the North Bay under the age of 40, listed alphabetically. Read profiles of the winners.

Detailed information from the lists are available for purchase as spreadsheets via the links above.

Want to have your company surveyed for these and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.