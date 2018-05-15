See who has been honored in previous years: nbbj.news/wib

North Bay Business Journal has announced 14 winners of its 2018 Women in Business honors.

The nominations include those submitted by our readers, previous honorees and our editorial department. Achievements and contributions of the nominees made the selection process difficult. Winners were chosen based on many factors, including leadership roles in the organization, business-related innovations, vision and community involvement.

Undoubtedly, many of this year’s nominees will be named winners in the future.

2018 Women in Business honorees

Robin Azevedo, CEO, McRoskey Mattress Company

Mary Lynn Bartholomew, area manager, Nelson

Sondra Bernstein, owner, Girl & The Fig; Girl & The Fig Caters, Fig Foundation

Nancy Corriveau, director of operations, Blentech Corporation, Santa Rosa

Michelle Crosbie, director, BPM LLP

Genie DelSecco, senior vice president and chief operations officer, Summit State Bank

Tiffany Devitt, chief information officer, CannaCraft, Inc.. Santa Rosa

Sherie Hickman, administrator, Novato Community Hospital

Judy James, director of government affairs for the North Bay region, Comcast Cable

Mishel Kaufman, senior vice president for risk management, Redwood Credit Union

Ann Lobdell Hudson, senior vice president and head of retail banking, Exchange Bank

Renee Mengali, principal, president, Mengali Accountancy, Inc.

Kim Stare Wallace, president, Dry Creek Vineyard

Elyse Weinstein, M.D., physician lead of The Permanente Medical Group (TPMG) Physician Recruitment and co-chief of mental health, Kaiser Permanente

The recipients will be recognized at an awards dinner gala on Thursday, June 28, at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country hotel in Santa Rosa. The event will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

