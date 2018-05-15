North Bay Business Journal has announced 14 winners of its 2018 Women in Business honors.
The nominations include those submitted by our readers, previous honorees and our editorial department. Achievements and contributions of the nominees made the selection process difficult. Winners were chosen based on many factors, including leadership roles in the organization, business-related innovations, vision and community involvement.
Undoubtedly, many of this year’s nominees will be named winners in the future.
2018 Women in Business honorees
- Robin Azevedo, CEO, McRoskey Mattress Company
- Mary Lynn Bartholomew, area manager, Nelson
- Sondra Bernstein, owner, Girl & The Fig; Girl & The Fig Caters, Fig Foundation
- Nancy Corriveau, director of operations, Blentech Corporation, Santa Rosa
- Michelle Crosbie, director, BPM LLP
- Genie DelSecco, senior vice president and chief operations officer, Summit State Bank
- Tiffany Devitt, chief information officer, CannaCraft, Inc.. Santa Rosa
- Sherie Hickman, administrator, Novato Community Hospital
- Judy James, director of government affairs for the North Bay region, Comcast Cable
- Mishel Kaufman, senior vice president for risk management, Redwood Credit Union
- Ann Lobdell Hudson, senior vice president and head of retail banking, Exchange Bank
- Renee Mengali, principal, president, Mengali Accountancy, Inc.
- Kim Stare Wallace, president, Dry Creek Vineyard
- Elyse Weinstein, M.D., physician lead of The Permanente Medical Group (TPMG) Physician Recruitment and co-chief of mental health, Kaiser Permanente
The recipients will be recognized at an awards dinner gala on Thursday, June 28, at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country hotel in Santa Rosa. The event will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are $90 a person or $875 a table. To register, visit nbbj.news/wib18 or call Annette Wirick at 707-521-3264. The event is hosted by the Business Journal and Wells Fargo.
Women in Business over the years
