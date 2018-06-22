Welcome to North Bay Business Journal’s special report focused on the 15 recipients of the 2018 Women in Business Awards.

In it, you will learn more about these accomplished women, who join more than 200 other innovators, entrepreneurs and visionaries from across the North Bay who received this award during its 18 years in existence. This year, the Journal received a record of nearly 70 nominees, from which our 15 recipients were selected by our editorial staff based on nominations submitted from the business community.

This is a pivotal year for women, as almost daily new shocking stories of abuse and intimidation come to light. Perhaps, as a business colleague said recently, this will be the year the abuse of power and discrimination against women will come to an end. Our society and our organizations will be better for it.

And since this is a pivotal year, we think we need to hear women’s voices. To that end, we have asked our recipients to share their thoughts at our awards gala on June 28 on one of more of three questions:

1. What is the greatest change you would like to see today in the workplace for women?

2. Look forward five years. What is your vision for women in the workplace?

3. You are in front of a group of 100 young women about to embark on their careers. What would you tell them about the challenges they will face as women and how to overcome them?

We look forward to their responses.

The Women in Business Awards were created 18 years ago by two local women business leaders was and continues to be about supporting women in the workplace and recognizing achievement. It is our sincere hope that these awards have contributed on the margins to making the North Bay a better place for women to achieve their professional and personal goals. And we remain committed to continuing to do so in the years ahead.

We look forward to honoring them at the Women in Business Awards dinner gala on June 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa.