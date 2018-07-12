French winemaker Christian Moueix, a legendary winemaker on two continents, talks about his storied career Aug. 29 at the North Bay Business Journal’s Impact Napa conference.

Moueix is president of Etablissements Jean-Pierre Moueix, the leading wine company of Bordeaux’s Right Bank and owner of Dominus Estate in the Napa Valley.

In 1982, Moueix formed a partnership to produce the wine under the dominus label from the historic Napanook Vineyard in Yountville. In 1995, he became sole owner of Dominus Estate.

In the industry, Moueix championed techniques such as crop-thinning to produce bigger yields.

At Impact Napa, he will be interviewed by wine attorney and author Richard Mendelson of Dickenson, Peatman & Fogarty in Napa.

Mendelson is a wine law expert and author and assisted the California state legislature in drafting legislation to protect Napa Valley’s agriculture. He is a grower and a wine proprietor as well as a metal sculptor.

Mendelson will also join Sean Maher, managing director and founder of Aspect Consumer Partners, to discuss recent merger and acquisition deals in the wine industry. Aspect Consumer Partners reports that Maher has been involved in more than $2 billion in merger and acquisition activity at the company.

Joining Mendelson and Maher will be Carol Collison, a partner with Global Wine Partners. Before joining Global Wine Partners in 2008, Collison spent more than 20 years in commercial banking and finance working with entrepreneurs at every stage of the business cycle.

Also on the program, as part of the Journal’s Project Rebuild slate of events, Clay Gregory, president and CEO of the visitor promotion–focused Visit Napa Valley. Gregory will detail the area’s recovery from the October wildfires.

Those blazes destroyed more than 600 buildings in Napa County, most of them homes. On June 11, the government declared the largest debris cleanup since the 1906 San Francisco Earthquake was completed in all areas affected by the fires, including Napa County.

Gregory has served as CEO of Visit Napa Valley, the area’s tourism marketing organization, since 2009. He joined Jackson Family Wines as president in 2006 and worked at the Robert Mondavi Company for 14 years.

Also addressing the conference will be state Senator Bill Dodd, D-Napa.

Impact Napa takes place from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Marriott Napa Valley. Tickets are $70 per person or $715 for a table of 10. Registration online at: www.nbbj.news/napa18

