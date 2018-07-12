How's North Bay mental health post-fires? Experts to weigh in at July 31 conference

Recovery from the mental health impacts of the October wildfires, retaining and recruiting doctors to the area and key legislation affecting medicine will be among the topics at the North Bay Business Journal / Western Health Advantage Health Care Conference on July 31, a Project Rebuild event.

Addressing the recovery of the North Bay from the mental health impacts will be a panel moderated by Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane and the following leaders.

Hamish Gray, senior vice president for Keysight Technologies, headquartered in Santa Rosa. Keysight’s global workforce donated more than $1 million to help colleagues in Santa Rosa who lost 119 homes to the most destructive wildfires in state history.

The company, the world’s largest electronics measurement business, by January had spent $7 million on fire- related expenses, including costs to lease and equip temporary quarters for 1,200 employees in Rohnert Park and Petaluma.

Gray is responsible for mergers and acquisitions integration, customer experience and quality, corporate social responsibility and citizenship, and government affairs.

Debbie Mason, CEO of the Health Care Foundation of Northern Sonoma County. The nonprofit foundation raises money in support of better health care through Northern Sonoma County with investments in health care access, mental health and early childhood development.

Mason has a broad background spanning public relations and strategic planning for several national corporations in addition to her roles as CEO for several nonprofit organizations.

Deborah Yount, vice president, Human Resources for the Medtronic Cardiac and Vascular Group (CVG), encompassing the Cardiac Rhythm and Heart Failure, Coronary and Structural Heart, and Aortic and Peripheral Vascular business units. As the largest group within Medtronic, CVG provides medical technology, services and solutions with a projected revenue of $10.9 billion (fiscal 2018) with a global workforce of over 25,000 employees.

Prior to Medtronic, Yount worked for companies such as Nelson Staffing Solutions, Texas Instruments, and Sirific Wireless. She holds a master’s degree in Human Resources Organization Development from University of San Francisco, undergraduate degrees in social science and finance/accounting,

The 19th annual conference will also address another impact of the fires, retaining and attracting health care professionals to the area. Speakers are:

Wendy Young is the executive director of the Sonoma County Medical Association.

Richard B. Riemer, D.O. , senior associate dean at Touro University in Vallejo.

Trish Hiserote, D.O., a family medicine physician at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa.

The program also includes discussion of current issues affecting medicine and the state legislature by Janus Norman, senior vice president for Centers for Government Relations and Political Operations for the California Medical Association.

And Naomi Fuchs, CEO for Santa Rosa Community Health, a nonprofit of federally qualified community health centers in Santa Rosa will address the efforts of the Sonoma Community Resilience Collaborative in helping fire victims. Santa Rosa Community Health serves over 50,000 patients at 11 service delivery sites; 1 in 4 people in Santa Rosa receive their care at Santa Rosa Community Health.

The July 31 conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $70 per person of $715 for table of 10. Register: www.nbbj.news/health18. Conference is underwritten by St. Joseph Health and Sutter Health in partnership with Sonoma County Medical Association.

Sponsors are Kaiser Permanente, Empire College, Barowsky School of Business at Dominican California University and Touro University.