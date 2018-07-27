Natalie Cilurzo, president and co-owner of runaway successful Russian River Brewing Company, will share the story of the hugely popular craft brewing company on Aug. 16 at the Business Journal’s CFO Awards in Santa Rosa.

Cilurzo, with her husband and brew master Vinnie, are the creators of Pliny the Younger, a triple hopped IPA ale which, when it is released in the first two weeks in February, draws 16,000 customers to its Santa Rosa location on Fourth Street.

The couple are in the midst of overseeing the construction of a new facility in Windsor – a $35 million project on a 15-acre site expected to open later this year. The location will include a tasting room, gift shop, brewpub and either a guided or self-guided tour along an elevated walkway that follows the brewing process down the center of the building.

Production of Russian River Brewing Company’s brews, largely distributed in California, will jump from 17,000 to about 35,000 barrels to start at Windsor, ramping up to 50,000.

The event will also recognize the Journal’s selection of the top CFOs. The ceremony and luncheon takes place from noon to 2 p.m. with registration beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets are $85 per person or $725 for a table of eight. Register at www.nbbj.news/CFO18

The event is underwritten by Anderson Zeigler, BPM, Comerica Bank and Nelson and Associates. Award sponsors are George Peterson Insurance Agency and Moss Adams.