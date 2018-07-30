The North Bay Business Journal announced this year’s class of CFOs making exceptional contributions to their companies and the business community in the North Bay.

Included in this year’s list of award recipients are CFOs who work in the wine industry, waste recycling, financial advising, nonprofits and the building industry.

The awards this year include a special posthumous award to Wally Lowry, a Sonoma State University professor of Business Administration and co-founder the Wine Business Institute at the university. Lowry died Sept. 14, 2017.

This year’s honorees will be recognized at the Journal’s CFO Awards Luncheon on Aug. 16 at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa.

The awards lunch will feature keynote speaker Natalie Cilurzo, co-owner, Russian River Brewing Company.

Registration takes place at 11:30 a.m. with the awards and luncheon from noon to 2 p.m.

Tickets are $85 per person or $725 for a table of eight. Register at www.nbbj.news/CFO18

The Journal event is underwritten by Anderson Zeigler, BPM, Comerica Bank and Nelson and Associates. The award is sponsored by George Peterson Insurance Agency and Moss Adams.