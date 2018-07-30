The North Bay Business Journal announced this year’s class of CFOs making exceptional contributions to their companies and the business community in the North Bay.
Included in this year’s list of award recipients are CFOs who work in the wine industry, waste recycling, financial advising, nonprofits and the building industry.
The awards this year include a special posthumous award to Wally Lowry, a Sonoma State University professor of Business Administration and co-founder the Wine Business Institute at the university. Lowry died Sept. 14, 2017.
This year’s honorees will be recognized at the Journal’s CFO Awards Luncheon on Aug. 16 at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa.
The awards lunch will feature keynote speaker Natalie Cilurzo, co-owner, Russian River Brewing Company.
Registration takes place at 11:30 a.m. with the awards and luncheon from noon to 2 p.m.
Tickets are $85 per person or $725 for a table of eight. Register at www.nbbj.news/CFO18
The Journal event is underwritten by Anderson Zeigler, BPM, Comerica Bank and Nelson and Associates. The award is sponsored by George Peterson Insurance Agency and Moss Adams.
Business Journal
CFO Award Winners
Christine Bean, Golden State Lumber
Jed Coffin, Social Advocates for Youth
Doug DeMerritt, Frog’s Leap Winery
Mark Dotinga, The Lagunitas Brewing Company
Ashley Evans, Marin Humane
Kathryn Fahy, Hennessy Advisors, Inc.
Charlene Garrison, Sonoma County Family YMCA
Ken Gott, Clover Sonoma
Joyce Lopes, Sonoma State University
Wally Lowry, Sonoma State University
Michael Murray, Napa Recycling & Waste Services
Eric Reid, SOMO Living, LLC
Bill Robertson, Central Valley Builders Supply
Paul DeMarco, Sonoma Land Trust