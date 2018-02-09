(1 of ) Yearly, the median salary for a clinical counselor or a school psychologist in Napa County was $108,880, according to 2016 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures released in early 2018. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
(2 of ) Registered nurses in Napa County earn a median paycheck of $112,849 a year, according to 2016 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures released in early 2018. (Shutterstock)
(3 of ) Construction managers in Napa County earn a median yearly salary of $114,500, according to 2016 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures released in early 2018. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
(4 of ) The median annual salary for a police or sheriff's sergeant in Napa County is $112,580, according to 2016 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures released in early 2018. (Shutterstock)
(5 of ) A median salary for a sales manager in Napa County is $115,430, according to 2016 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures released in early 2018. (Shutterstock)
(6 of ) An administrator in Napa County for elementary and secondary schools earns a median salary of $117,290 a year, according to 2016 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures released in early 2018. (Shutterstock)
(7 of ) A medical scientist, except for epidemiologists, earns a median salary of $119,050 a year in Napa County, according to 2016 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures released in early 2018. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
(8 of ) The median salary for a medical and health services manager in Napa County was $118,030, according to 2016 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures released in early 2018. (Shutterstock)
(9 of ) For a human resource manager in Napa County, the median annual salary is $120,470, according to 2016 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures released in early 2018. (Shutterstock)
(10 of ) In Napa County, the median yearly salary for a nurse practitioner is $120,980, according to 2016 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures released in early 2018. (Shutterstock)
(11 of ) Annually, the median salary for a computer and information services manager in Napa is $131,260, according to 2016 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures released in early 2018. (Shutterstock)
(12 of ) The yearly median salary for a pharmacist in Napa County is $134,190, according to 2016 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures released in early 2018. (Shutterstock)
(13 of ) The median annual salary for a purchasing manager in Napa County is $134,760.. (Shutterstock)
(14 of ) Financial managers earn a median annual salary of $140,230 in Napa County, according to 2016 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures released in early 2018. (Shutterstock)
(15 of ) The median salary for a lawyer in Napa County is $140,860 a year, according to 2016 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures released in early 2018. (Shutterstock)
(16 of ) The median annual salary in Napa County for a marketing manager is $143,580, according to 2016 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures released in early 2018. (Shutterstock)
(17 of ) Dentists’ median annual salary in Napa County is $155,850, according to 2016 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures released in early 2018. (Shutterstock)
(18 of ) Personal financial advisers earn a median annual salary of $176,770 in Napa County, according to 2016 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures released in early 2018. (Shutterstock)
(19 of ) Internists’ median annual salary in Napa County is $178,590, according to 2016 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures released in early 2018. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
(20 of ) Chief executives earn a median salary of $179,620 annually in Napa County, according to 2016 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures released in early 2018. (Shutterstock)