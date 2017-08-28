Brokerage abbreviations: CBCBV = Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./ONCOR International; NKF = Newmark Knight Frank, formerly Newmark Cornish & Carey; SVNDRG = Sperry Van Ness/Delta Group Realty

Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com . A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Here is the latest report on commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Marin and Napa.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

22,104sf at 75 Rowland Way, #200, 250, Novato; office, expansion & extension; Marin Healthcare District; na; BSP Rowland Plaza, LLC; Haden Ongaro & Brian Eisberg & Mark Carrington of NKF; June 26, 2017

6,136sf at 1 Thorndale Drive, #200, San Rafael; office; TYP Enterprises, Inc.; Brian Eisberg & David Walwyn of NKF; ROCCO, LLC; Brian Eisberg & David Walwyn of NKF; June 23, 2017

1,992sf at 3 Harbor Drive, #101, Sausalito; office, renewal & expansion; Sperry Capital, Inc.; na; One/Three Harbor Investors, LLC; Brian Eisberg & David Walwyn of NKF; June 7, 2017

1,740sf at 447 Miller Ave., Mill Valley; retail, renewal; Quest Diagnostics; na; Stewart Lee Properties, LP; Matt Storms of K&C; April 26, 2017

1,700sf at 180 Harbor Drive, #202, Sausalito; office; Hughes and Company Construction, Inc.; na; Harbor Drive Associates; Jerry Suyderhoud of NKF; June 13, 2017

869sf at 55 Mitchell Blvd., #16A, San Rafael; office; DeWitt & Associates Behavioral Sciences; na; Guitty Alexander, Trustee; Vesa Becam; July 22, 2017

848sf at 295 Magnolia Ave., Larkspur; retail; Mountain View Vintners; na; Keenan Kelsey; Matt Storms & Vesa Becam of K&C; February 24, 2017

NAPA COUNTY

6,706sf at 851 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, #G, Napa; Office; Intervine, Inc.; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael J. Moffett of CBCBV; Carneros I, LLC; Steve Crocker of CI; Aug. 23, 2017

SONOMA COUNTY

37,937sf at 715 Southpoint Blvd., #D, Petaluma; industrial; Kala Brand Music Co.; Robby Burroughs of K&C; 715 Southpoint LLC; na; June 14, 2017

26,129sf at 5341 - 5347 Skylane Blvd., Santa Rosa; industrial, renewal; Medtronic Vascular, Inc.; na; Dixie W. Frisinger Trust; Preston Smith of NKF; April 24, 2017

15,651sf at 2351 Circadian Way, Bldg. G, Santa Rosa; industrial, expansion; 2351 Circadian Way, LLC; na; Santa Rosa Corporate Center Associates, LLC; Barry Palma of NKF; October 19, 2016

10,347sf at 2999 Cleveland Ave., #B, D, E & F, Santa Rosa; office; Pivot Charter School, North Bay; na; Mahaveer, LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; July 7, 2017

10,064sf at 131 Stony Point Circle, Santa Rosa; office, medical; Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital (St. Joseph Health–Sonoma County); Joel Jaman of K&C; SR Office Properties DE, LLC (Basin Street Properties); Shawn Johnson of K&C; Aug. 1, 2017

5,300sf at 5793 Skylane Blvd., #B, Windsor; industrial, renewal & expansion; Belfor USA Group, Inc.; na; Pacatte Properties, LLC; Preston Smith of NKF; March 29, 2017

4,000sf at 3510 Industrial Drive, #J & K, Santa Rosa; industrial; Santa Rosa Strength & Conditioning; Jim Sartain of K&C; Greg Curoso; na; July 6, 2017

3,360sf at 1695 Piner Road, #C, Santa Rosa; industrial; T-Shirt Underground; Brian Keegan of K&C; 1701 Piner Road Investments, LLC; Shawn Johnson & Mike Flitner of K&C; June 19, 2017

2,006sf at 2455 Bennett Valley Road, #B201, Santa Rosa; office, expansion & relocation; Guilford Family Counseling, Inc.; na; SR Office Properties DE, LLC (Basin Street Properties); Barry Palma of NKF; April 10, 2017

1,932sf at 3401 Cleveland Ave., #5, Santa Rosa; retail; California Barbering & Cosmetology; Rhonda Deringer & Dave Peterson of K&C; Parkway Properties 12, LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Dave Peterson of K&C; April 17, 2017