North Bay commercial real estate leases & sales: Aug. 28, 2017

JEFF QUACKENBUSH

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL | August 28, 2017, 11:45AM

Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Brokerage abbreviations: CBCBV = Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./ONCOR International; NKF = Newmark Knight Frank, formerly Newmark Cornish & Carey; SVNDRG = Sperry Van Ness/Delta Group Realty


Here is the latest report on commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Marin and Napa.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

22,104sf at 75 Rowland Way, #200, 250, Novato; office, expansion & extension; Marin Healthcare District; na; BSP Rowland Plaza, LLC; Haden Ongaro & Brian Eisberg & Mark Carrington of NKF; June 26, 2017

6,136sf at 1 Thorndale Drive, #200, San Rafael; office; TYP Enterprises, Inc.; Brian Eisberg & David Walwyn of NKF; ROCCO, LLC; Brian Eisberg & David Walwyn of NKF; June 23, 2017

1,992sf at 3 Harbor Drive, #101, Sausalito; office, renewal & expansion; Sperry Capital, Inc.; na; One/Three Harbor Investors, LLC; Brian Eisberg & David Walwyn of NKF; June 7, 2017

1,740sf at 447 Miller Ave., Mill Valley; retail, renewal; Quest Diagnostics; na; Stewart Lee Properties, LP; Matt Storms of K&C; April 26, 2017

1,700sf at 180 Harbor Drive, #202, Sausalito; office; Hughes and Company Construction, Inc.; na; Harbor Drive Associates; Jerry Suyderhoud of NKF; June 13, 2017

869sf at 55 Mitchell Blvd., #16A, San Rafael; office; DeWitt & Associates Behavioral Sciences; na; Guitty Alexander, Trustee; Vesa Becam; July 22, 2017

848sf at 295 Magnolia Ave., Larkspur; retail; Mountain View Vintners; na; Keenan Kelsey; Matt Storms & Vesa Becam of K&C; February 24, 2017

NAPA COUNTY

6,706sf at 851 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, #G, Napa; Office; Intervine, Inc.; Cathy D’Angelo Holmes & Michael J. Moffett of CBCBV; Carneros I, LLC; Steve Crocker of CI; Aug. 23, 2017

SONOMA COUNTY

37,937sf at 715 Southpoint Blvd., #D, Petaluma; industrial; Kala Brand Music Co.; Robby Burroughs of K&C; 715 Southpoint LLC; na; June 14, 2017

26,129sf at 5341 - 5347 Skylane Blvd., Santa Rosa; industrial, renewal; Medtronic Vascular, Inc.; na; Dixie W. Frisinger Trust; Preston Smith of NKF; April 24, 2017

15,651sf at 2351 Circadian Way, Bldg. G, Santa Rosa; industrial, expansion; 2351 Circadian Way, LLC; na; Santa Rosa Corporate Center Associates, LLC; Barry Palma of NKF; October 19, 2016

10,347sf at 2999 Cleveland Ave., #B, D, E & F, Santa Rosa; office; Pivot Charter School, North Bay; na; Mahaveer, LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; July 7, 2017

10,064sf at 131 Stony Point Circle, Santa Rosa; office, medical; Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital (St. Joseph Health–Sonoma County); Joel Jaman of K&C; SR Office Properties DE, LLC (Basin Street Properties); Shawn Johnson of K&C; Aug. 1, 2017

5,300sf at 5793 Skylane Blvd., #B, Windsor; industrial, renewal & expansion; Belfor USA Group, Inc.; na; Pacatte Properties, LLC; Preston Smith of NKF; March 29, 2017

4,000sf at 3510 Industrial Drive, #J & K, Santa Rosa; industrial; Santa Rosa Strength & Conditioning; Jim Sartain of K&C; Greg Curoso; na; July 6, 2017

3,360sf at 1695 Piner Road, #C, Santa Rosa; industrial; T-Shirt Underground; Brian Keegan of K&C; 1701 Piner Road Investments, LLC; Shawn Johnson & Mike Flitner of K&C; June 19, 2017

2,006sf at 2455 Bennett Valley Road, #B201, Santa Rosa; office, expansion & relocation; Guilford Family Counseling, Inc.; na; SR Office Properties DE, LLC (Basin Street Properties); Barry Palma of NKF; April 10, 2017

1,932sf at 3401 Cleveland Ave., #5, Santa Rosa; retail; California Barbering & Cosmetology; Rhonda Deringer & Dave Peterson of K&C; Parkway Properties 12, LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Dave Peterson of K&C; April 17, 2017

1,787sf at 191 Lynch Creek Way, #101, Petaluma; office; Microtone Audiology, Inc.; na; Marsha Fontes Trust; Mike Thomason of K&C; July 5, 2017

1,783sf at 141 Stony Circle, #195, Santa Rosa; office; Cromwell Tax & Bookkeeping; James Nobles of K&C; STG Asset Management; Danny Jones of K&C; July 25, 2017

1,435sf at 120 N. Pleasant Hill Ave., #310, 320, Sebastopol; office; Elizabeth A. Larssen & Cleet E. Snyder; na; McPhail Land Corporation; Barry Palma of NKF; May 22, 2017

1,304sf at 13716 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen; office; Halby Marketing Incorporated; Joel Jaman of K&C; Ham Delles Company; Joel Jaman of K&C; April 17, 2017

1,150sf at 11 Fifth St., #108, Petaluma; office; Transplant Transportation Services; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE, LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; May 25, 2017

1,054sf at 3451 Airway Drive, #F, Santa Rosa; industrial; Kenneth Munc; Stephen Skinner of K&C; Leonardi Properties, Inc.; Joel Jaman & Kevin Doran of K&C; June 19, 2017

1,042sf at 2 Padre Parkway, #302B, Rohnert Park; office; Kim Vandeveer & Erica Thomas; Sara Wann of K&C; Davis RP, LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; June 6, 2017

706sf at 5212 Country Club Drive, Rohnert Park; office; Katie Josephine Werle; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Nazareth Vineyards, LLC; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; May 9, 2017

500sf at 3424 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; office; Trevor Del Pape; na; 57 Taylor Enterprises, LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; June 30, 2017

200sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #25C, Windsor; office, extension; Alexis Clark Design; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE, LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; June 29, 2017

SALES: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

MARIN COUNTY

7,330sf at 7–11 Mark Drive, San Rafael; industrial; Julia A. Violich-Mecklenburg Revocable Trust; na; Robert C. Fenton; Jerry Suyderhoud of NKF; July 27, 2017; na

4,500sf at 7552 Redwood Blvd., Novato; industrial, warehouse; NADSTO, LLC; John Williams of SVNDGR; Shamrock Materials of Novato, Inc.; John Williams of SVNDGR; July 12, 2017; $950,000

1,526sf at 1118 Irwin St., San Rafael; office, medical; na; Lynsey Kayser of SVNDGR; na; na; July 19, 2017; $790,000

SONOMA COUNTY

20,160sf at 3320 Industrial Drive, Santa Rosa; industrial; Clif II, LLC; na; Franklin L. & Cheryl L. Davis Revocable Trust; Ron Reinking, Haden Ongaro & Mark Carrington of NKF; July 12, 2017; na

18,250sf at 3565-3575 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa; industrial; Louis Cantarutti; Gil Saydah of K&C; Virginia F. Pasini; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina Othman of K&C; Aug. 11, 2017; na

14,220sf at 7975 Cameron Drive, #1200, 1600, Windsor; industrial; Cameron-Windsor, LLC; Jerry Suyderhoud of NKF; CD Windsor, LLC; Jerry Suyderhoud of NKF; July 31, 2017; na

5,795sf at 19404 Sonoma Highway & 989 W. Spain St., Sonoma; office & industrial; Dos Galgos, LLC; na; The Rodolph Trust; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Aug. 10, 2017; na

3,685sf at 3355 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Harjit Gandham & Mandeep Sandhu; na; The Bisagno Family 1999 Living Trust; Preston Smith of NKF; June 28, 2017; na

2,176sf at 515 Farmers Lane, Santa Rosa; office; Forni Family Trust; na; Virginia Pasini; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina Othman of K&C; Aug. 1, 2017; na