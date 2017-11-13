North Bay leaders to tackle fire-recovery strategies

On Nov. 16, North Bay Business Journal will host a conference focused on fire-recovery efforts in the North Bay.

The Impact Project: Rebuild conference, to be held from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country hotel in Santa Rosa, represents a new fire-recovery focus of the Journal’s Impact Sonoma event that had been in the planning for several months.

The event will also include an update on the launch of SMART commuter rail service from SMART General Manager Farhad Mansourian.

Also presenting will be state Senators Mike McGuire and Bill Dodd, as well the chairs of the boards of supervisors in Sonoma and Napa counties, Shirlee Zane and Belia Ramos, respectively.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships will go to the North Bay Fire Relief Fund.

“This is an opportunity for business leaders to hear the latest information on these early stages of the fire recovery and to pull together as a community,” said Journal Publisher Brad Bollinger. “No one is under any illusions about how long this is going to take. But hearing about what’s happening now and in the planning stages will give us hope that we are moving forward.”

Here are biographies of the presenters:

Bill Dodd

State Senator, Third District

Elected in November of 2016 to represent California’s 3rd Senate District, Dodd is a fifth generation Californian and lifelong resident of the district, where he grew up on a small family farm in Napa County. California’s 3rd State Senate District includes all of Napa and Solano Counties, along with portions of Sonoma, Yolo, Contra Costa, and Sacramento Counties.

Prior to his election to the State Senate, Dodd represented the 4th Assembly District. In the Assembly, Dodd helped establish the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit, promote career technical education, and create the Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument – preserving over 330,000 acres of the California Coast Ranges in Napa, Yolo, Solano, Lake, Colusa, Glenn and Mendocino counties.

Prior to his election to the Assembly, Dodd served on the Napa County Board of Supervisors for 14 years. His accomplishments included the completion of Napa’s flood control project, which protects thousands of properties from flooding, restored 900 acres of environmental wetlands and produced $1 billion of investment in local businesses.

Prior to his time in elected office, Dodd owned and operated one of the largest full-service Culligan Water ope rations in California, and served as president of the water quality industry’s state and national trade associations. Heis a graduate of California State University, Chico.

Mike McGuire

State Senator, Second District

McGuire is a third generation Northern Californian, whose family farmed prunes and grapes in the Alexander Valley for nearly a half century. Raised by his mom and grandma, McGuire worked in the radio and television industries.

McGuire was first elected to the Healdsburg School Board when he was 19, one of Northern California’s youngest school board presidents.

In 2004, McGuire was elected to the Healdsburg City Council (he was the city’s youngest mayor).

In 2010 – during the depth of the recession – McGuire was elected to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. His office lists his accomplishments as helping to lead efforts that turned years of deficits into a multi-million dollar surplus and brought forward the county’s economic recovery and jobs plan that made Sonoma County one of top counties in job growth in California.