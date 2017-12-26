s
California launches Cannabizfile for cannabis commerce e-filing; other North Bay business news

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
December 26, 2017, 3:03PM
December 26, 2017, 3:03PM

Secretary of State Alex Padilla announced the launch of Cannabizfile (www.sos.ca.gov/business-programs/cannabizfile), a new online portal with useful information about cannabis-related business filings with the Secretary of State’s office. Entrepreneurs seeking to start a cannabis-related business in California will need to register their business entity with the Secretary of State.

“The first stop when starting any business in California, including a commercial cannabis business starting in 2018, is the Secretary of State’s office,” said Padilla. “Our new Cannabizfile portal makes the process for starting a cannabis business easier to navigate for entrepreneurs. The new site also includes information about registering a business, trademark, or service mark. Our new “Starting a Cannabis Business” brochure can provide a starting point for new entrepreneurs seeking to quickly get their business up and running.”

The Secretary of State is the filing agency for all business entity documents, including those relating to newly formed cannabis businesses. Those seeking to obtain a license for cannabis business entities such as corporations, limited liability companies (LLCs), limited partnerships (LPs) or limited liability partnerships (LLPs) are required to register with the Secretary of State before applying for any license(s) with other local and state agencies.

Customers wishing to convert from a nonprofit mutual benefit corporation or cooperative corporation to a for-profit entity must also file with the Secretary of State. Beginning Jan. 1, 2018, customers may register their cannabis-related trademark or service mark with the Secretary of State’s office. In addition, operators wishing to convert from a nonprofit mutual benefit corporation or cooperative corporation to a for-profit entity must also register this change with the Secretary of State.

Bzur Haun, a Mill Valley-based entrepreneur, has acquired Beeline Bikes, a full-service mobile bike shop. The company has been newly branded as Beeline Bikes Northern California, or Beeline NorCal.

The fully stocked mobile bike shop travels to the customer at the location, day and time of their choosing. Through an exclusive partnership with Raleigh Bikes and Diamondback Bikes, Beeline also offers bike sales and delivery, as well as parts, service and accessories throughout Marin, Sonoma, Alameda and Contra Costa counties

Arrow Benefits Group has launched a Spanish Language Division to counter what it said is the lack of support, resources and education in the Spanish-speaking community.

“We want to break the language and culture barriers. With a division specifically designed to educate, answer questions, and give guidance and resources regarding not only health insurance but employer benefits, we can break down the complexity and make insurance a more usable and valuable benefit,” says division lead Rosario Avila.

The company stated its team of six benefit specialists and two human resources support members are not only fluent in Spanish and experienced in the benefits industry, but also have an understanding of the culture.

Also, Arrow’s Spanish Language Division will be a resource for Spanish-speaking employees to be able to talk to when it comes to the personal subjects they would not feel comfortable disclosing to their employer.

Senior Partner and bilingual adviser at New Aspect Financial Services, Karin Alvarado, CFS, CPFA, says, “In my experience, employers with a large Spanish-speaking population who hire a native Spanish-speaking adviser to help educate their employees see a large increase in participation, utilization and appreciation.”

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital has been named a Top Teaching Hospital by The Leapfrog Group, an independent hospital watchdog organization.

Send Business Brief items to news@busjrnl.com.

To qualify for the distinction of the Top Hospitals list, hospitals must submit a Leapfrog hospital survey. The selection of Top Hospitals 2017 is based on surveys from nearly 1,900 hospitals. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2017 Top Hospitals, visit leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital is part of Sutter Health, a not-for-profit network of hospitals.

The National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) announced that Tony Magee, founder and executive chairman of Lagunitas Brewing Company in Petaluma, will be the keynote speaker for Seed to Sale Show, returning to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from Feb. 7–8.

Founded in 1993, Lagunitas Brewing Company was conceived on his kitchen stove in the Marin County community of Lagunitas and has grown today to become a globally distributed brand. In May 2017, Lagunitas announced Heineken International’s acquisition of the brewery.

Representing more than 1,400 member businesses nationwide, NCIA is the largest cannabis trade association in the U.S. and the only association representing cannabis-related businesses at the national level. NCIA promotes the growth of a responsible and legitimate cannabis industry and works toward a favorable social, economic, and legal environment for that industry in the United States.