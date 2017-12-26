Secretary of State Alex Padilla announced the launch of Cannabizfile (www.sos.ca.gov/business-programs/cannabizfile), a new online portal with useful information about cannabis-related business filings with the Secretary of State’s office. Entrepreneurs seeking to start a cannabis-related business in California will need to register their business entity with the Secretary of State.

“The first stop when starting any business in California, including a commercial cannabis business starting in 2018, is the Secretary of State’s office,” said Padilla. “Our new Cannabizfile portal makes the process for starting a cannabis business easier to navigate for entrepreneurs. The new site also includes information about registering a business, trademark, or service mark. Our new “Starting a Cannabis Business” brochure can provide a starting point for new entrepreneurs seeking to quickly get their business up and running.”

The Secretary of State is the filing agency for all business entity documents, including those relating to newly formed cannabis businesses. Those seeking to obtain a license for cannabis business entities such as corporations, limited liability companies (LLCs), limited partnerships (LPs) or limited liability partnerships (LLPs) are required to register with the Secretary of State before applying for any license(s) with other local and state agencies.

Customers wishing to convert from a nonprofit mutual benefit corporation or cooperative corporation to a for-profit entity must also file with the Secretary of State. Beginning Jan. 1, 2018, customers may register their cannabis-related trademark or service mark with the Secretary of State’s office. In addition, operators wishing to convert from a nonprofit mutual benefit corporation or cooperative corporation to a for-profit entity must also register this change with the Secretary of State.

—

Bzur Haun, a Mill Valley-based entrepreneur, has acquired Beeline Bikes, a full-service mobile bike shop. The company has been newly branded as Beeline Bikes Northern California, or Beeline NorCal.

The fully stocked mobile bike shop travels to the customer at the location, day and time of their choosing. Through an exclusive partnership with Raleigh Bikes and Diamondback Bikes, Beeline also offers bike sales and delivery, as well as parts, service and accessories throughout Marin, Sonoma, Alameda and Contra Costa counties

—

Arrow Benefits Group has launched a Spanish Language Division to counter what it said is the lack of support, resources and education in the Spanish-speaking community.

“We want to break the language and culture barriers. With a division specifically designed to educate, answer questions, and give guidance and resources regarding not only health insurance but employer benefits, we can break down the complexity and make insurance a more usable and valuable benefit,” says division lead Rosario Avila.

The company stated its team of six benefit specialists and two human resources support members are not only fluent in Spanish and experienced in the benefits industry, but also have an understanding of the culture.

Also, Arrow’s Spanish Language Division will be a resource for Spanish-speaking employees to be able to talk to when it comes to the personal subjects they would not feel comfortable disclosing to their employer.

Senior Partner and bilingual adviser at New Aspect Financial Services, Karin Alvarado, CFS, CPFA, says, “In my experience, employers with a large Spanish-speaking population who hire a native Spanish-speaking adviser to help educate their employees see a large increase in participation, utilization and appreciation.”

—

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital has been named a Top Teaching Hospital by The Leapfrog Group, an independent hospital watchdog organization.