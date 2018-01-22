“Vineyard: Sonoma County,” a new book by photographer George Rose, shows how dynamic and diverse a vineyard can be. Through his lens, Rose captures changes in the light and in the sky. He documents the wildlife, from a great white egret near the Russian River Valley to a rabbit in Bennett Valley. And he shows that an extreme close up of a leaf can be as breathtaking as a panorama of a mountain vineyard in autumn bejeweled with platinum and ruby.

The 175 pages of photographs were culled from thousands of frames captured by Rose over 25 years exploring the vineyards of Sonoma County for some of the region’s top wineries. A respected press photographer who carved out a reputation as a crack chronicler of sports and pop culture for the Los Angeles Times and for major magazines like Rolling Stone, Time and Newsweek, Rose in 1990 was seduced by the Fetzer family to trade glitz for a quieter life as its communications director. He never looked back.

Over a quarter century he has explored 600 to 700 vineyards, maybe a third of them in Sonoma County, including many of the most-storied vineyards, from the rugged, volcanic soil of Rodney Strong’s Cooley Ranch near Lake Sonoma to Grist Vineyard at the crest of the coastal mountains bordering Dry Creek Valley.

“Each vineyard has its own personality,” Rose, 65, said. “When I walk into a vineyard, which I do a number of times in the course of a day, I’ll just walk through to understand how the light hits it; to understand if this is going to be a better summer photo or is this going to be a better winter image.”

Rose self-published with support from the Sonoma County Winegrowers, Sonoma County Vintners and Sonoma County Tourism, as well as American AgCredit, Benovia Winery, Flanagan Wines, Gallo Family Wines, Jackson Family Wines and Rodney Strong Vineyards.

The last photograph in the book poignantly is a shot from Paradise Ridge on a glorious evening at sunset, before the October wildfires. The winery’s iconic LOVE sculpture, which would survive the fire and become a symbol of the community’s resilience, is lit up. In the distance are the lights of Coffey Park.

“I had no idea,” Rose said, “That that image was going to be representative of the fire, and people pulling together.”

He said he will donating some of the profits of the book to the Sonoma County Grape Grower Foundation to help support vineyard workers displaced by the fires.

The book is available for $80 at Georgerose.com.