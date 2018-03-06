Career Technical Education (CTE) Foundation Sonoma County will host California Community Colleges’ regional Future of Work Meetup to seek input from Sonoma County leaders on workforce development. The free event will take place on March 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at North Coast Builders Exchange, located at 1030 Apollo Way in Santa Rosa.

Sponsors stated that topics of the 2018 Future of Work Meetup align with Gov. Jerry Brown’s recent budget proposal to establish a new online community college tailored to provide working learners with skills and credentials they need to move ahead in today’s economy. The regional event seeks to gain insight from leaders in business and industry, education, workforce development, community-based organizations and policy makers about the skills challenges, the future of work and the creation of a digital infrastructure through regional public/private partnerships.

The events are a collaborative effort among the California Community Colleges, California Forward, California Economic Summit and leaders in workforce and education across California.

—

Northern California Medical Associates has moved its Endocrinology Services and Diabetes Center to 1701 Fourth St., Suite 100, in Santa Rosa.

—

The Olive Press received a Best in Show, Best in Class and gold medal for its jalapeño olive oil, a Best in Class and Gold for their Heritage Mission extra virgin olive oil, two silver medals for Sevillano extra virgin olive oil and Limonato olive oil, as well as two bronze medals for Arbosana extra virgin olive oil and grapefruit olive oil at the Los Angeles International Extra Virgin Olive Oil Competition.

The Olive Press, founded in 1995, is said to be one of the first commercial olive oil makers in the United States.

—

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for advanced certification for primary stroke centers. The Gold Seal of Approval and the Heart-Check mark represent symbols of quality from their respective organizations.

The hospital’s announcement stated that The Joint Commission experts evaluated the hospital’s compliance with stroke-related standards and requirements, including program management, the delivery of clinical care and performance improvement prior to granting this certification.

—

A ribbon-cutting ceremony held Feb. 23 officially launched Lobo’s Pantry, a new free food-distribution service for Sonoma State University students who are in need.

The university stated that Lobo’s Pantry is supported by the Division of Student Affairs, Associated Students and the Instructionally Related Activities Fund. Staffing is provided by the Associated Students’ community-service program, JUMP (Join Us in Making Progress).

A survey by the California State University system found that 40 percent of Sonoma State students reported some level of food insecurity.

About 60 percent of the food for the pantry is supplied at cost by Redwood Empire Food Bank, and the remaining food will come from food drives or be purchased with money raised through donations.

—

Golden Gate Salmon Association will host its eighth annual Sonoma County dinner on April 6 at the Friedman Event Center, 4676 Mayette Ave. in Santa Rosa. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are limited and are available by calling 855-251-GGSA (4472) or by visiting www.goldengatesalmonassociation.com. Tickets are $85 per person and will not be sold at the door. Table sponsor packages are $850 and include reserved VIP seating for eight and $160 worth of raffle tickets.