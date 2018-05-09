More coverage of the recovery from the October wildfires: nbbj.news/recovery

Government and building industry officials are set to discuss the progress so far in rebuilding homes after the fall wildfires, plus an advocate for consumers will discuss related insurance issues May 31 at the Business Journal’s Building the North Bay Construction Industry Conference in Santa Rosa.

Representatives of the Napa and Sonoma County board of supervisors join mayors from key Sonoma County cities on the panel discussing the housing crisis. Thousands of homes were lost the October fires, escalating an existing North Bay housing shortage.

The panel features James Gore, Sonoma County supervisor; Mary Grace Pawson, P.E., director of development and chief engineer for the city of Rohnert Park; Bruce Okrepkie, CIC, mayor of the town of Windsor; David Glass, Petaluma mayor; Chris Coursey, Santa Rosa mayor; and Brad Wagenknecht, chairman of the Napa County Board of Supervisors.

In addition, Keith Woods, CEO of the North Bay Builders Exchange, leads a discussion by local builders on current and future rebuilding projects.

Also speaking will be attorney Amy Bach, executive director and co-founder of United Policyholders.

The nonprofit group was formed in 1991 in the aftermath of Northern California wildfire that destroyed 3,000 homes. It provides resources for solving insurance issues after disasters, as well as promoting preparedness and advocating pro-consumer laws and policy policies related to insurance matters, according to the organization.

Registration for the event is at 8 a.m. The conference takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa. Cost is $75 per person or $715 for a table of 10. To register: nbbj.news/Constr18 or call 707-521-5270.

The event is underwritten by Ghilotti Construction. Major sponsors are Cornerstone Properties, George Petersen Insurance Agency, Ghilotti Bros. Construction, Midstate Construction Corporation and Wright Contracting with corporate sponsorship by Marin Builders Association, North Coast Builders Exchange and SOMO Construction.