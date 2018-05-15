Read accounts of North Bay small-business owners who are working to get back on their feet after the October wildfires.

Here are some of the professionals in the North Bay and beyond who help arrange U.S. Small Business Administration loans. The information is provided by the subjects and they listed alphabetically by last name.

Andrew Chambers

Vice President, SBL Loan Officer

Poppy Bank

438 First Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

707-293-5167

achambers@poppy.bank

Year you assumed your position: 2016

Significant news at your company in the past year?

Our significant news in the past year includes rebranding as Poppy Bank (formerly known as “First Community Bank”), opening two new branches (Windsor and Menlo Park), naming Khalid Acheckzai as our new CEO, becoming California’s largest USDA lender, and becoming a nationwide SBA and USDA lender.

How much SBA activity you’ve handled as a result of the October fires?

The SBA provides disaster loans directly, so we didn’t deal with any of those requests. Some of our clients lost their businesses and collateral and we are working with insurers to make them whole and get their business back on track as quickly as possible.

The majority of the fire-related activity is happening on the residential construction lending side of the bank, where we are very active in the rebuilding effort.

What small businesses don’t know, but should about SBA loans?

Some small business owners may not be aware of the advantages that SBA loans offer over traditional bank lending, which include higher loan-to-values, financing of special purpose property types, non-real estate secured lending, ability to mitigate some adverse credit issues, and projection based lending.

Some may have the perception that SBA loans involve a more difficult and lengthy process than traditional bank loans, which tends to be an old myth in the marketplace in my opinion. Typical turn times are very similar.

Biggest challenge in the industry you’ve encountered?

The biggest challenge now is probably competition. Many banks now understand the value that SBA lending provides to their clients, and have entered the market with SBA offerings. It’s a great time to be a small business owner!

Jeff Clark

Industry Expert

Live Oak Bank Wine & Craft Beverage Group

100 B Street Suite 100 Santa Rosa CA 95401

707-921-1102

jeff.clark@liveoak.bank

Year you assumed your position: 2014

Significant news at your company in the past year?

Achieved honors as the top SBA lender to wineries and vineyards for the third consecutive year and the top SBA lender for breweries and distilleries for the second consecutive year*.

We continue to grow our team as well as add additional banking products and services.

*Based on 2015-2017 SBA data acquired via FOIA requests.

How much SBA activity you’ve handled as a result of the October fires?

Fortunately, very little. What we have encountered is loss of wine inventory and loss of revenues due to business interruption.

What small businesses don’t know, but should about SBA loans?

The SBA guaranty program allows small wineries and vineyards that lack collateral or a sufficient down payment the ability to grow.

This means you don’t have to dilute equity with new partners and give away future profits. The SBA can step in two to three years before a borrower meets conventional lender criteria.