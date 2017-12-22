Michael Curley joined Exchange Bank as vice president and senior investment officer, responsible for client relationships, investment management and financial planning. Curley will be part of Exchange Bank’s Trust & Investment Management group.

Curley has more than 25 years of experience in the banking business. He comes to Exchange Bank from First Republic Securities, where he held the position of chief compliance officer. Prior to that, he held supervisory and compliance-management positions at other brokerage and investment advisory firms, including Thomas Weisel Partners, Montgomery & Co., First Albany Capital and JP Morgan Chase H&Q.

Curley is a resident of Petaluma.