Responsibilities with your company:

I oversee several branch offices throughout Sonoma County. I also directly assist homeowners with financing their purchase and refinance loans. I regularly meet with corporate executives and contribute to corporate initiatives.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I work hard helping people improve their financial lives. I’m an entrepreneur, business man, dad and husband eager to make a positive impact.

Years with company

9

Length of time in current position

7

No. companywide employees

1,500

No. that report to you:

15

Greatest professional accomplishment:

While the mortgage meltdown was occurring, I was recruited by Bay Equity Home Loans to help write the business plan and launch its Retail Lending Division.

Greatest professional challenge:

Balancing owning Windsor Bike and Sport with my real job as a regional manager at Bay Equity Home Loans. The responsibilities are so different.

Best advice received

As you go through life, make this your goal: “Keep your eye on the doughnut and not on the hole.”

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

I was inducted into Bay Equity President’s Club for a fifth time while being nationally ranked in the top 1% of all loan originators.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Our company culture is strong. We were recently ranked in the top 10 mortgage lenders to work for. We have daily emails about the good interactions and experiences our people have with each other.

Next professional goal

I want to continue to invest in real estate and migrate my efforts to be a professional investor.

Education

Bachelors in business administration, University of San Diego 2001

Hometown

Windsor

Community/nonprofit activities

Weekly radio program host on KSRO 1350AM entitled “On Air with George Adair,” 2/2012 to present. Contributions to several online and print industry articles. Provides court testimony and declarations of expert opinion on various cases involving mortgage lending; immediate past president, North Street Station HOA, served 10 years on the board immediately assisted with providing information for homeowners and tenants effected by the fires through live on 1350AM KSRO; also several public forums; provided underwriting support for the first Rebuild Sonoma County Job Fair; hosted after the Fires Past and continuous underwriting support for various community and charitable events including the Windsor Town Green weekly concert series, Santa Rosa Tree Lighting, Windsor Kaboom, SantaTim.org annual charity event, El Molino High School Norcal Cycling League Team, Windsor Unified School District Student Cycling program.

Mentor/admired businessperson

I have a tremendous business coach in Michael Regan. He has mentored and challenged me to do better for the past three years.

Buzz word from your industry you hate the most

Rocket Mortgage

Typical day at the office

My day starts with email review and catchup of tasks I’ve assigned or my assistant has set up for me. Then I typically have between 5-8 client meetings, mixed in with various regional management responsibilities.

Best place to work outside of your office