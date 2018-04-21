Responsibilities with your company:

I help clients and businesses navigate complex income tax, financial reporting and accounting issues. I provide corporate, partnership and individual tax planning and compliance services and overs audit, review and compilation engagements. Most people in public accounting chose to focus on either tax or assurance services, I focus on both. I work with real estate development and leasing companies, not-for-profits, governmental agencies, and various other types of entities and individuals

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under Forty professional by advancing quickly in my organization due to my extraordinary leadership qualities.

Years with company

6

Length of time in current position

2

No. companywide employees

3

No. that report to you:

8

Greatest professional accomplishment:

My greatest professional accomplishment was being promoted from an associate to manager within four years of being in public accounting. This including a promotion to a higher position for each of my first four years. My rapid advancement was aided by my passing of all four sections of the CPA exam on the first attempt and during my first year in public accounting.

Greatest professional challenge

My greatest professional challenge is balancing work and life. I have three young children who are growing up faster than imaginable and I fear missing out on this precious time of their lives. Luckily my work is flexible and allows me to work a schedule that allows me to accomplish the things that I need both personally and professionally.

Best advice received

Do what you love doing. When you love the work you are doing, work becomes less of a chore and more of an opportunity to learn. I love accounting and find ways to make work fun and rewarding.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

Joining the Social Advocates for Youth (SAY) board was the most important event in my professional life in the past 12 months. I have been advocating for the youth of Sonoma County prior to joining the board but feel being on the board allows me to bring my skills that I have learned in my professional life to the organization. The youth of Sonoma County are lucky to have such a great organization providing housing, counseling and career and life readiness programs and I am honored that SAY chose me to be on their board.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

My firm has shared in the recent economic success of the county. Employees of the firm have been working hard to meet the needs of clients and the business community. The firm attempts to regularly show its appreciation by providing food in the office, sponsoring moral boosting events such as wine and cheese after hours, Family Day BBQ, an After Tax Season party, busy season in-office massages, and other fun and relaxing activities. Importantly, the firm also recognizes employee contributions by staying competitive with compensation and benefits.

Next professional goal

My next professional is to deliver the highest quality tax returns to my clients ahead of their expected due date. Once this has been achieved, my goal is to be promoted to senior manager. My long term goal is to become partner at Pisenti & Brinker.