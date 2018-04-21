s
s
Brewer of Pisenti & Brinker in Santa Rosa wins Forty Under 40 award

April 20, 2018, 8:05PM

Age: 38

Tax and Audit Manager

Pisenti & Brinker LLP

3562 Round Barn Circle, Suite 300, Santa Rosa 95403

707-542-3343

pbllp.com

Responsibilities with your company:

I help clients and businesses navigate complex income tax, financial reporting and accounting issues. I provide corporate, partnership and individual tax planning and compliance services and overs audit, review and compilation engagements. Most people in public accounting chose to focus on either tax or assurance services, I focus on both. I work with real estate development and leasing companies, not-for-profits, governmental agencies, and various other types of entities and individuals

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under Forty professional by advancing quickly in my organization due to my extraordinary leadership qualities.

Years with company

6

Length of time in current position

2

No. companywide employees

3

No. that report to you:

8

Greatest professional accomplishment:

My greatest professional accomplishment was being promoted from an associate to manager within four years of being in public accounting. This including a promotion to a higher position for each of my first four years. My rapid advancement was aided by my passing of all four sections of the CPA exam on the first attempt and during my first year in public accounting.

Greatest professional challenge

My greatest professional challenge is balancing work and life. I have three young children who are growing up faster than imaginable and I fear missing out on this precious time of their lives. Luckily my work is flexible and allows me to work a schedule that allows me to accomplish the things that I need both personally and professionally.

Best advice received

Do what you love doing. When you love the work you are doing, work becomes less of a chore and more of an opportunity to learn. I love accounting and find ways to make work fun and rewarding.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

Joining the Social Advocates for Youth (SAY) board was the most important event in my professional life in the past 12 months. I have been advocating for the youth of Sonoma County prior to joining the board but feel being on the board allows me to bring my skills that I have learned in my professional life to the organization. The youth of Sonoma County are lucky to have such a great organization providing housing, counseling and career and life readiness programs and I am honored that SAY chose me to be on their board.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

My firm has shared in the recent economic success of the county. Employees of the firm have been working hard to meet the needs of clients and the business community. The firm attempts to regularly show its appreciation by providing food in the office, sponsoring moral boosting events such as wine and cheese after hours, Family Day BBQ, an After Tax Season party, busy season in-office massages, and other fun and relaxing activities. Importantly, the firm also recognizes employee contributions by staying competitive with compensation and benefits.

Next professional goal

My next professional is to deliver the highest quality tax returns to my clients ahead of their expected due date. Once this has been achieved, my goal is to be promoted to senior manager. My long term goal is to become partner at Pisenti & Brinker.

Education

I graduated from Sonoma State University and also attended Santa Rosa Junior College.

Hometown

Sebastopool, CA

Community/nonprofit activities

I serve on the board of Social Advocates for Youth (SAY) and am on the finance committee. I was a sleeper of SAY’s One Cold Night last year and slept outside the SAY Dream Center to raise awareness of youth homelessness and raised over $2,500 for the organization. I am currently in year two of Leadership Santa Rosa’s class of 33, the best class ever! I planned two of the days for class 34 including being co-chair of the business and economy day. I am a member of the Sebastopol lodge of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows and am serving as the treasurer. The Odd Fellows is a philanthropic organization that donates to various organizations in the community including scholarships to students. I also serve as the treasurer of the Wikiup Country Subdivision No. 1 Residents Association.

Mentor/admired businessperson

My father has always been an inspiration to me growing up. He excelled at overcoming challenging situations and finding a way to benefit the most people with the limited amount of resources available. Aside from his work ethic, my father always wore suits and ties to work and I remember as a kid saying that I wanted to dress like my father when I got older. I was disheartened to learn that professionals no longer wear suits and ties, so I am trying to break this trend by wearing ties daily, and a suit and tie on Fridays which I call Uncasual Fridays.

Buzz word from your industry you hate the most

There are unlimited acronyms in accounting that unless you use them regularly you can get lost. I wouldn’t say that I hate them, I just find some of them annoying. Examples include SALT, ASC, ASU, AUP, SEC, SEFA.

Typical day at the office

I typically arrive around 8:30 after dropping my kids off and work until 6:30.

Best place to work outside of your office

Outside of working at the office I enjoy working from home. I enjoy being able to get work done from the comfort of my pajamas.

Hobbies

Most of my time spent outside of work and volunteering is spent with my wife and three children. We enjoy camping, hiking and various other outdoor activities. We stay in Tahoe every summer and enjoy riding bikes, swimming and going on ropes courses.

What you wanted to be when you grew up

As a young kid I sold flowers to raise money to buy sugar cereal that my parents would not buy for me. I would cut my father’s flowers and stand at the end of our driveway and sell them to cars that drove by. In high school I was convinced that I wanted to be a computer scientist as I loved computers and knew there would be plenty job opportunities. This conviction was quickly nullified when I took my first computer programming class in college.

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40

Promotion to senior manager

First job

My first job was a master of the janitorial arts, or janitor, at my mother’s preschool.

Social media you most use

Facebook

Favorite book

Having three kids I read numerous children’s books daily. My current favorite would be “Goodnight Goodnight Construction Site.”

Favorite movie

I would have to say that my favorite movie is the “Princess Bride.”

Favorite after-work drink

I have been sober for seven years, so my favorite after-work drink is a nonalcoholic beer.

Last vacation

My family traveled to the Washington DC area for Thanksgiving. It was fun taking the kids to the museums and seeing the monuments.

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

My parents brag most about my work ethic and style.