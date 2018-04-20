Responsibilities with your company:

Responsible for managing the Merchant Services Department at Exchange Bank and performing various duties as they relate to new merchant acquisition and retention. I maintain our vendor relationships as well as report goals and benchmarks of the department. I also market and actively promote Exchange Bank products and services to retain and grow Exchange Bank’s current client base.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I believe in building relationships with my clients, colleagues, and peers within our community however, its just as important to give back to our community.

Years with company

2

Length of time in current position

2

No. companywide employees

400

No. that report to you:

1

Greatest professional accomplishment:

Becoming an officer of Exchange Bank and growing the Exchange Bank Merchant Services Department by 12.5% in the first year.

Greatest professional challenge

Business owners that aren’t being educated in Merchant Card Services by their merchant card service provider. This often leads a business owner with inaccurate and misleading information that can potentially effect the business. At Exchange Bank we educate our business owners and provide excellent and local customer service.

Best advice received

‘I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.’ Quote by Maya Angelou

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

The most important event in the last 12 months was the October 2017 Northern California Wildfires. These fires greatly impacted our community’s homes, businesses and economy. To different extents, each and every person in our community was impacted. Exchange Bank has made it a priority to help rebuild our community.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Exchange Bank has been serving the local community for 128 years. The Bank’s legacy is one of financial leadership and community support. The founder of Exchange Bank, Frank Doyle, started the Doyle Trust which funds the Doyle Scholarship.

Since 1948, the Doyle Scholarship Fund has provided $83 million to over 127,000 students. Exchange Bank sponsored fundraisers are a tradition that foster a spirit of giving throughout the bank. In 2017, employees personally raised over $117,000 through a variety of fundraising activities. This is what makes Exchange Bank a wonderful and unique place to work.

Next professional goal

Promotion to VP

Education

I earned my bachelors in Science Degree from the University of San Francisco with an emphasis in business administration and a minor in finance

Hometown

Santa Rosa

Community/nonprofit activities

Dual member of the Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce’s Mentor and Volunteer with Alternative Family Services; a mentor with Royal Family Kids Camp ( over 200 volunteer hours in 2016); a member of Partners for Leads Networking Group-Referral Ninjas; a volunteer with Catholic Charities; a volunteer with Redwood Gospel Mission; a volunteer with Spring Hills Community Church

Mentor/admired businessperson

Kimberly Waite (sales manager with Fidelity National Title). Kimberly was my sales manager from 2006 to 2012. She was a great mentor to me and helped me immensely personally and professionally.