Weintraub of BPM wins Forty Under 40 award

April 20, 2018, 4:31PM

Age: 38

Tax Supervisor

BPM LLP, Santa Rosa

110 Stony Point Rd, Santa Rosa

707-544-4078

www.bpmcpa.com

Responsibilities with your company:

BPM: Prepare research papers and create power point presentations to summarize new laws. Prepare tax returns for high net worth individuals, large partnerships, large corporations, estates, trusts, and non-profits. Manage 20-30 clients at a time, delegating tasks to subordinates, and organizing projects by priority. Supervise multiple projects with associates I and II, as well as new hire seniors. Create new engagement binders for new clients with over 50 excel work papers to support the tax preparation.

Utilize forensic accounting to match client books to the prior tax returns, and suggest corrections to the client.

Review legal agreements with the clients and make accounting suggestions to change the wording in such agreements.

Create excel spreadsheets utilizing macros and complex formulas for client calculations based on tax law and partnership agreements

Train new hires on full tax return preparation at the associates I, II, and senior level. Create and teach Powerpoint training designed to help associates and interns learn valuable skills which they may not have learned in school.

Created high level tax returns with uniquely complicated situations, and multiple business structures.

CA Army National Guard, Fairfield: Maintain all brigade clearances and investigations, in order to help finalize packets to send soldiers to training. Conduct inspections to ensure that subordinate units are within regulation for physical security and unit movement. Lead S-2 team during training and battle drills for brigade with a team of four, and four subordinate battalion S-2s. â€¢ Head liaison for CA ARNG to all Sonoma County units involved in the Santa Rosa fires.

Center for Climate Protection, Santa Rosa: Review tax return, expenses, internal controls, contributions, financial statements, bank reconciliations, and audits. Explain the financial status of the nonprofit to the board. Created an accounting policies and procedures manual with the deputy director, focusing on segregating roles, in order to strengthen internal controls.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I have persistently accomplished all of my goals, while never straying from my core values; all while placing my family first, and helping my community.

Years with company

4.5

Length of time in current position

2 months

No. companywide employees

400

No. that report to you:

5

Greatest professional accomplishment:

Becoming a supervisor at my current job while becoming a supervisor in the Army and achieving all of my personal goals. I love to teach other people what I have learned throughout my career. As a supervisor, I can influence people by providing purpose, direction, and motivation while operating to accomplish the tasks and improve the organization.

Greatest professional challenge

Time. There is never enough of it.

Best advice received

I had a very short lived career selling cars. When I was hired at the car dealership, I was told to listen to a few motivational speakers, and “closer” speakers. I listened to a man named Zig Ziglar. He spoke of a great analogy involving goals and a blindfolded man shooting an arrow at a target. “How can he hit a target he can’t see?” This one analogy stopped me dead in my tracks. I was moving from job to job, living life, barely getting by.

That day I made long term goals, and short term goals to get me there. As soon as I made these goals, achieving them was much easier, because I could see where I was going. It was because of this motivational speakers discussion on goals, that I had a purpose to finish college, and achieve the many successes that I have today.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

The Santa Rosa fires were the worst thing I had ever witnessed in Sonoma County. I have lived here most of my life and grew up in the Coffee Park area. I have been in the Army National Guard for 7.5 years.

I joined because I have always wanted to help people in need and I felt this would be the best way. I never thought that it would be in my own community. When I received the call to help the people in my own city, I did not hesitate. I was asked to help coordinate with the Sonoma County Sheriff, local law enforcement, fire, and other emergency units at the Sonoma County Emergency Operations Center, in order to assure that we would have National Guard Soldiers where they were needed. It was a lot of work, and a lot of hours away from my family while the fires were going, but as long as my family was safe, I wanted to focus on other people. I am very happy to have served my community when they needed me the most.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

BPM LLC focuses on the employees more than the growth of the firm, despite the fact that they are growing faster than the competition. BPM has a lot of work, but never forces the associates to work the amount of hours that a larger firm usually requires. They allow for associates to work from home, and to be home with their family if needed. I started my career here, and have been able to grow my family, and have a second career in the Army, with minimal push back.

This culture of understanding breeds professionalism and positivity, which is why we have continued to gain more clients, and stay positive in the community. An example of the positive mood here is BPM day.

This is a day when the entire firm shuts down for the day and volunteers somewhere in the community. Everyone in the firm loves to do it. Everyone is extremely happy to be there and help. This is due to the culture.

As far as morale, that is more of a CPA thing. BPM holds everyone to a high standard of work, and does not allow for cutting corners. As a CPA, this is also the case. Any registered CPA who acts immorally will lose his or her license.

Next professional goal

To become a manager at BPM.

Education

Santa Rosa Junior College Associate of Arts Graduated: Summer 2005 Sonoma State University Bachelor of Science (accounting) Graduated: Spring 2009 Golden Gate University Master of Science (taxation) Expected Graduation Date: Summer 2018 One Stop Unit Training Military Police Certificate Graduated: Spring 2011 Six Month Full Time Course Officers Candidate School Commissioned as an Officer Graduated: Summer 2013 18 Month Part Time Course Basic Officer Leader Course All Source Military Intelligence Certificate Graduated: Spring 2015 Four Month Full Time Course

Hometown

Santa Rosa

Community/nonprofit activities

On the board as a treasurer for the Center for Climate Protection. I believe that this planet will not sustain us if we continue living the way we do. I have placed solar panels on both of my houses, even though it costs me more money than PG&E, and plan to buy an electric car this year. I volunteer my time to an organization which has been helping this planet, one small change at a time. I need my son, daughter, and their kids to be able to live comfortably on this planet long after I am goin.

Mentor/admired businessperson

Nick Biller has taken a ton of time to teach me a lot of what I know at BPM. He has taught me how to be a professional and how to be a positive role model, in addition teaching me how to be an accountant.

Buzz word from your industry you hate the most

Backlog

Typical day at the office

Turn on the computer, get coffee, talk to people, respond to emails, start to work on a project, get asked for help on a project, help another person on a project before getting back to my desk, get a call from my supervisor in the Army and address that issue, return to my desk and get some work done. Throw in a couple memes and you have a good day.

Best place to work outside of your office

Home office

Hobbies

Riding motorcycles, boating on Lake Sonoma, playing Magic the Gathering, and Collecting Legos.

What you wanted to be when you grew up

An architect, policeman, and an actor. My mind changed as I grew up.

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40

Live on a 10 acre horse ranch in a nice large house.

First job

Lunch line at Piner High School.

Social media you most use

Facebook (rarely)

Favorite book

“Seven Habits of Highly Effective People.” “Paradigm shifts” are a close second to Zig Ziglar’s motivational help.

Favorite movie

Anything with a simple plot and Arnold Schwarzenegger or Will Farrell.

Favorite after-work drink

A correctly made Old Fashioned.

Last vacation

Disneyland

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

They brag about my wife and my son.