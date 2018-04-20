Responsibilities with your company:

BPM: Prepare research papers and create power point presentations to summarize new laws. Prepare tax returns for high net worth individuals, large partnerships, large corporations, estates, trusts, and non-profits. Manage 20-30 clients at a time, delegating tasks to subordinates, and organizing projects by priority. Supervise multiple projects with associates I and II, as well as new hire seniors. Create new engagement binders for new clients with over 50 excel work papers to support the tax preparation.

Utilize forensic accounting to match client books to the prior tax returns, and suggest corrections to the client.

Review legal agreements with the clients and make accounting suggestions to change the wording in such agreements.

Create excel spreadsheets utilizing macros and complex formulas for client calculations based on tax law and partnership agreements

Train new hires on full tax return preparation at the associates I, II, and senior level. Create and teach Powerpoint training designed to help associates and interns learn valuable skills which they may not have learned in school.

Created high level tax returns with uniquely complicated situations, and multiple business structures.

CA Army National Guard, Fairfield: Maintain all brigade clearances and investigations, in order to help finalize packets to send soldiers to training. Conduct inspections to ensure that subordinate units are within regulation for physical security and unit movement. Lead S-2 team during training and battle drills for brigade with a team of four, and four subordinate battalion S-2s. â€¢ Head liaison for CA ARNG to all Sonoma County units involved in the Santa Rosa fires.

Center for Climate Protection, Santa Rosa: Review tax return, expenses, internal controls, contributions, financial statements, bank reconciliations, and audits. Explain the financial status of the nonprofit to the board. Created an accounting policies and procedures manual with the deputy director, focusing on segregating roles, in order to strengthen internal controls.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I have persistently accomplished all of my goals, while never straying from my core values; all while placing my family first, and helping my community.

Years with company

4.5

Length of time in current position

2 months

No. companywide employees

400

No. that report to you:

5

Greatest professional accomplishment:

Becoming a supervisor at my current job while becoming a supervisor in the Army and achieving all of my personal goals. I love to teach other people what I have learned throughout my career. As a supervisor, I can influence people by providing purpose, direction, and motivation while operating to accomplish the tasks and improve the organization.

Greatest professional challenge

Time. There is never enough of it.

Best advice received

I had a very short lived career selling cars. When I was hired at the car dealership, I was told to listen to a few motivational speakers, and “closer” speakers. I listened to a man named Zig Ziglar. He spoke of a great analogy involving goals and a blindfolded man shooting an arrow at a target. “How can he hit a target he can’t see?” This one analogy stopped me dead in my tracks. I was moving from job to job, living life, barely getting by.