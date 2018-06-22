s
s
Renee Mengali of Mengali Accountancy wins North Bay Women in Business award

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
June 22, 2018, 2:09PM
| Updated 1 hour ago.

Renee Mengali, CPA

President

Mengali Accountancy

205 Foss Creek Circle, Healdsburg 95448

707-431-0600

www.mengali.com

Renee Mengali of Mengali Accountancy in Healdsburg wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.

Professional background: Been in the accounting profession since getting my AS in accounting at the age of 17. Started my own firm at age of 26 at the urging of a former employer and never looked back! Now have 22 full time staff and I love what I do!

Education: Bachelor's degree in business, Pacific Union College; associate in accounting from Heald Business College

Staff: Team of 22

Tell us about yourself and your company

I am a native Californian with a passion for numbers and helping others. I have been married to my loving husband Joe for 16 years this August. I enjoy giving back to my community and supporting my clients and my team of dedicated professionals. My CPA firm is located in Healdsburg and has grown from just me in 2003 to a dynamic team of 22 incredible smart and committed individuals fifteen years later. We provide outsourced accounting and tax services to hundreds of business across the U.S., mainly in the real estate and private equity sectors. We have developed a national reputation for being an industry leading firm in our niche.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

Offered a partner role to a key employee, Keith Hollander, on Jan. 1, 2018, and he is now a firm owner along with myself and my first partner Debbie Warren. I believe in rewarding people who have proven themselves to be committed to our clients and our company.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

Creating a thriving company with a great reputation for high quality work and caring about our clients’ success.

What is your biggest challenge today?

Finding passionate and talented individuals to join our team and serve our growing demand.

Words that best describe you: Driven, organized, smart, optimistic and fun loving

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

I entered the workforce at a very young age in a management position and I had to overcome A LOT of pre-judgements about my age and gender. I always treated every company I worked for as if it was my own, with the owner’s best interests close to my heart. I worked in small enough companies where this was actually noticed and appreciated by ownership, so I advanced quickly. I’ve also always been very curious about all things related to money, finance and investing so I’m committed to lifelong learning and always pushing myself to grow.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

The day to day tasks of accounting for your business will become more automated but the interpretation of that data to develop sound business strategies in a complex world will be more challenging and require a vast amount knowledge – particularly as the world becomes more globalized.

Who was your most important mentor?

This is a hard question to answer because I’ve learned so much from so many people I have crossed paths with.

My first mentor was my father who taught me hard work always pays off.

My first boss was a female, Caitlin Kurtz, and she taught me that a woman can do anything a man can do in business if given the opportunity. The opportunities she gave me in her family’s plastic injection molding business allowed me to see at a very young age (18) that I could be successful at anything I applied myself to.

What advice would you give to a young woman entering your profession or the work world today?

Do your best work every day. Be helpful and supportive to others. Stay positive. Surround yourself with people you admire and who inspire you to be your best. Never settle.

Typical day at the office: Emails flooding in constantly, a full calendar of client meetings and staff check ins, providing strategic advice on a myriad of topics from QuickBooks best practices to tax planning and tax saving strategies. The busier the better!

Best place to work outside of your office: Remotely from the Italian Alps!

Current reading: ”I’ll be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara

Most want to meet: All my ancestors on both sides of my family tree – I would love to hear about their life experiences and see how skills and traits are passed down from one generation to the next. I wonder how many accountants are in there!!

Social media you most use: LinkedIn – too much politics on FaceBook and “oh look at me” on Instagram!

Stress relievers: See hobbies! Hanging out with my goats and working out – does the trick every time! If one doesn’t work, the other one will!!

Favorite hobbies: I enjoy hanging out with our herd of over 40 goats, working out (weight lifting & cycling mainly) and spending time with my husband, family and friends.

Parents or significant others: What would either one or both say if asked to brag about you?

I wasn’t sure so I asked! My parents said: Renee has a caring nature, is always enthusiastic and positive and loves her work. From her earliest days she’s always been an organizer, being a teacher for her little sisters, playing games that usually included a toy cash register. She’s a natural leader, very kind and generous, and extremely smart. And no she wasn’t adopted! (omg they are funny!)

Is there something we didn’t ask that you would like to add?

I would much rather deal with numbers vs. words so this was a lot of words for me – LOL!!