Renee Mengali of Mengali Accountancy in Healdsburg wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.

Professional background: Been in the accounting profession since getting my AS in accounting at the age of 17. Started my own firm at age of 26 at the urging of a former employer and never looked back! Now have 22 full time staff and I love what I do!

Education: Bachelor's degree in business, Pacific Union College; associate in accounting from Heald Business College

Staff: Team of 22

Tell us about yourself and your company

I am a native Californian with a passion for numbers and helping others. I have been married to my loving husband Joe for 16 years this August. I enjoy giving back to my community and supporting my clients and my team of dedicated professionals. My CPA firm is located in Healdsburg and has grown from just me in 2003 to a dynamic team of 22 incredible smart and committed individuals fifteen years later. We provide outsourced accounting and tax services to hundreds of business across the U.S., mainly in the real estate and private equity sectors. We have developed a national reputation for being an industry leading firm in our niche.

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

Offered a partner role to a key employee, Keith Hollander, on Jan. 1, 2018, and he is now a firm owner along with myself and my first partner Debbie Warren. I believe in rewarding people who have proven themselves to be committed to our clients and our company.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?

Creating a thriving company with a great reputation for high quality work and caring about our clients’ success.

What is your biggest challenge today?

Finding passionate and talented individuals to join our team and serve our growing demand.

Words that best describe you: Driven, organized, smart, optimistic and fun loving

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

I entered the workforce at a very young age in a management position and I had to overcome A LOT of pre-judgements about my age and gender. I always treated every company I worked for as if it was my own, with the owner’s best interests close to my heart. I worked in small enough companies where this was actually noticed and appreciated by ownership, so I advanced quickly. I’ve also always been very curious about all things related to money, finance and investing so I’m committed to lifelong learning and always pushing myself to grow.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

The day to day tasks of accounting for your business will become more automated but the interpretation of that data to develop sound business strategies in a complex world will be more challenging and require a vast amount knowledge – particularly as the world becomes more globalized.

Who was your most important mentor?

This is a hard question to answer because I’ve learned so much from so many people I have crossed paths with.

My first mentor was my father who taught me hard work always pays off.