s
s
Sections
Sections
News Wine Industry Opinion Events
Subscribe

North Bay professionals news from Redwood Credit Union, Umpqua Bank and more

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
July 20, 2018, 5:45PM

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com.

Regina McCullough has been promoted to manager of the Redwood Credit Union Rohnert Park branch at 250 Rohnert Park Expressway.

The credit union stated McCullough is responsible for overseeing member service, staff management, and daily branch operations, as well as local community and business development efforts.

Since 2009, McCullough has advanced through the organization, from teller to member services rep to assistant branch manager and now branch manager. Prior to RCU, she worked for The Community Voice newspaper and the Sonoma Index-Tribune.

­—

Randy Mora has been hired as senior vice president and commercial banking manager for the North Coast Commercial Banking Office & Wine Specialty Group of Umpqua Bank, a subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corporation.

Prior to joining Umpqua, Mora held positions with Wells Fargo, American Ag Credit, and Exchange Bank. He most recently served as associate director at MetLife Agricultural Finance.

­—

North Bay Credit Union has named Steve Sanders to manage construction loans and mortgages. Sanders has spent 33 years in real estate sales and mortgage lending. He will oversee mortgage lending for the credit union’s new Sonoma Valley branch, scheduled to open in Nino Marco Square this summer.

Aaron Lucey has been appointed vice president and information security and risk management officer for Summit State Bank.

Lucey graduated from Sonoma State University with an executive master of business administration and bachelor of arts degree. The bank’s announcement stated Lucey has published numerous articles on risk, most recently Risk Management & Analysis in Financial Institutions eJournal and is often a speaker on the topic of Current Expected Credit Losses or CECL.

In addition, the bank announced that Kris Ainger has been promoted to director of information technology for the Santa Rosa-based bank. She remains a vice president and will continue to oversee the bank’s central operations. With over 27 years in community banking, she first worked at Summit from 2001 to 2004, next joined First Community Bank as a senior vice president and rejoined Summit in 2017, the bank stated.

construction

Richard (Dick) Carlile will oversee engineering, planning and surveying operations for Santa Rosa-based Christopherson Builders. A civil engineer, he previously was an owner in the engineering firm Carlile Macy and worked on numerous land planning and civil engineering projects, including Fountaingrove Ranch, Oakmont and The Sea Ranch.

legal

Meghan M. Avila, Esq. and Robin McKee-Cant have joined Celaya Law in Napa.

Avila began her legal career in Alameda County, where she specialized in estate planning. She worked as a staff attorney for Legal Aid of Sonoma Avila received her undergraduate degree from the University of San Francisco and her law degree from New College of California School of Law.

McKee-Cant joins Celaya Law to implement a new client care program and monthly educational workshops, all while running the front office. McKee-Cant worked at Sonoma County Tourism previously, according to the firm.

health care

Sabrina Kidd, MD, has been named at chief medical officer for Sonoma Valley Hospital. She replaces Robert Cohen, MD, who retired earlier this year.

Kidd received her MD degree from Tulane University School of Medicine. She went on to an internship at Maricopa Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ, followed by a general surgery residency through Michigan State University Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners in Grand Rapids, MI. She held a Colorectal Surgery Fellowship at USC, before moving to Sonoma County. She is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and the American Society of Colon & Rectal Surgeons (FASCRS).

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com.

Most Popular Stories
Want to find new key wine consumers? 'Big data' may help you
California 'Obamacare' premiums going up
Skipped meals could improve your memory, says Marin researcher
North Bay farmers markets evolve with the times
North Bay unemployment rises in June

Her practice specializes in the surgical treatment of colorectal cancer, benign colon and rectal disorders, anorectal disorders, colonoscopy, gallbladder disease, and more.

real estate

Travis Vail is a new sales associate in the Bodega Bay office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. A native of Bodega Bay and a graduate of San Francisco State University, he has joined his father Edward Vail, a broker who has been selling properties in the community for 37 years.

restaurant

Spencer Wolff has joined Calistoga’s Sterling Vineyards as its executive chef. He was most recently at Charlie Palmer’s Harvest Inn in St. Helena.

He will oversee the winery’s wine-and-food pairing as well as hospitality for its trade guests.

Wolff has also served as the executive chef for special events at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone in St. Helena. He also is a certified sommelier from the Court of Master Sommeliers and has a Level 3 certification from the Wine & Spirits Education Trust. He is a graduate of Southern Illinois University and the Hospitality Institute of Chicago.

tourism

Jennifer Richards has joined Sonoma County Tourism as its vice president of sales. Richards also previously served on SCT’s board of directors. Richards is the former general manager of the Hyatt Regency in Santa Rosa.

SCT’s vice president of sales will help bolster the success of partner lodging properties and lead the overall destination sales efforts. She also is responsible for attracting and booking conventions, trade shows, conferences and meetings, group tours, and social groups to Sonoma County.

Sonoma County Tourism is the official destination marketing organization for California’s Sonoma County. SCT is a private, nonprofit marketing and sales organization dedicated to sustaining the hospitality economy in Sonoma County, California.

wine

Kris Carey has been appointed to the newly created role of chief diversity officer for Constellation Brands, Inc. Carey also will maintain her current role as senior vice president, general counsel, beer division. She takes on her expanded responsibilities immediately.

congratulations

The Santa Rosa Symphony has announced four new appointments to its board of directors. They are Marty Behr, Betty Ferris and Jackie Reinhardt of Santa Rosa and Andrew Lewis of San Francisco.

Behr was part of the Stanford Business School MBA Alumni pro bono consulting team that recently worked with the symphony on an audience development project.

Ferris has volunteered for The Family Justice Center of the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office, communication with donors at the Santa Rosa Community Health Center and work on various political campaigns. She currently sits on the Board of the Sonoma County Forum and the Board of the Sister Antonia Spiritual Enrichment Center.

Lewis is currently the principal timpanist for the Santa Rosa Symphony and many other area symphonies..

Reinhardt is the president of the Santa Rosa Symphony League member. The symphony’s announcement stated that Reinhardt has an extensive background in journalism and public relations and retired from Easter Seals Northern California as CEO of that organization.

­—

Lisa Ann Hilario, attorney with Spaulding McCullough & Tansil, LLP, and Anna Lobdell Hudson, senior vice president and head of retail banking of Exchange Bank have joined the board of directors for the Luther Burbank Memorial Foundation, the nonprofit that owns and operates Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.

The center presents more than 230 performances in music, dance, theater, renowned speakers, and comedy; provides education programs serving 40,000 children and adults; and hosts more than 1,000 community events a year.

­—

Three new members have been elected to the board of directors of the Sonoma-based nonprofit Impact100 Sonoma.

Sarah Carroll serves as assistant membership chair. She has a background in travel and hospitality and is part of the marketing team at a family-owned wine company in Sonoma.

Marney Malik serves as co-treasurer. She is a retired vice president of administration and a controller for the Greenbriar Companies.

Dana Simpson-Stokes serves as co-community grants chair. After working in retail purchasing and interior design, she is a docent with the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art and a board member of the Sonoma Plein Air Foundation.

­—

JL Faverio, lead web developer and SEO (search engine optimization) consultant with the Santa Rosa- based Boylan Point Agency earned his second SEMrush certification from the award winning online marketing support company, SEMrush Academy.

­—

Patricia May, MD has been named the president of the Sonoma County Medical Association. May is a surgeon at Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa.

She attended UC Irvine, graduating with Premedical and Biology degrees, before moving on to the Pritzker School of Medicine at The University of Chicago. She completed her residency at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and spent the next 15 years in Reno, Nev., overseeing the surgical residency program at the Veterans Administration facility located there. She later relocated to Santa Rosa and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente, where she specializes in General Surgery, Laparoscopy, and Surgical Oncology. Dr. May is board certified in both Surgery and in Hospice and Palliative Medicine.