Regina McCullough has been promoted to manager of the Redwood Credit Union Rohnert Park branch at 250 Rohnert Park Expressway.

The credit union stated McCullough is responsible for overseeing member service, staff management, and daily branch operations, as well as local community and business development efforts.

Since 2009, McCullough has advanced through the organization, from teller to member services rep to assistant branch manager and now branch manager. Prior to RCU, she worked for The Community Voice newspaper and the Sonoma Index-Tribune.

Randy Mora has been hired as senior vice president and commercial banking manager for the North Coast Commercial Banking Office & Wine Specialty Group of Umpqua Bank, a subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corporation.

Prior to joining Umpqua, Mora held positions with Wells Fargo, American Ag Credit, and Exchange Bank. He most recently served as associate director at MetLife Agricultural Finance.

North Bay Credit Union has named Steve Sanders to manage construction loans and mortgages. Sanders has spent 33 years in real estate sales and mortgage lending. He will oversee mortgage lending for the credit union’s new Sonoma Valley branch, scheduled to open in Nino Marco Square this summer.

Aaron Lucey has been appointed vice president and information security and risk management officer for Summit State Bank.

Lucey graduated from Sonoma State University with an executive master of business administration and bachelor of arts degree. The bank’s announcement stated Lucey has published numerous articles on risk, most recently Risk Management & Analysis in Financial Institutions eJournal and is often a speaker on the topic of Current Expected Credit Losses or CECL.

In addition, the bank announced that Kris Ainger has been promoted to director of information technology for the Santa Rosa-based bank. She remains a vice president and will continue to oversee the bank’s central operations. With over 27 years in community banking, she first worked at Summit from 2001 to 2004, next joined First Community Bank as a senior vice president and rejoined Summit in 2017, the bank stated.

construction

Richard (Dick) Carlile will oversee engineering, planning and surveying operations for Santa Rosa-based Christopherson Builders. A civil engineer, he previously was an owner in the engineering firm Carlile Macy and worked on numerous land planning and civil engineering projects, including Fountaingrove Ranch, Oakmont and The Sea Ranch.

legal

Meghan M. Avila, Esq. and Robin McKee-Cant have joined Celaya Law in Napa.

Avila began her legal career in Alameda County, where she specialized in estate planning. She worked as a staff attorney for Legal Aid of Sonoma Avila received her undergraduate degree from the University of San Francisco and her law degree from New College of California School of Law.

McKee-Cant joins Celaya Law to implement a new client care program and monthly educational workshops, all while running the front office. McKee-Cant worked at Sonoma County Tourism previously, according to the firm.

health care

Sabrina Kidd, MD, has been named at chief medical officer for Sonoma Valley Hospital. She replaces Robert Cohen, MD, who retired earlier this year.

Kidd received her MD degree from Tulane University School of Medicine. She went on to an internship at Maricopa Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ, followed by a general surgery residency through Michigan State University Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners in Grand Rapids, MI. She held a Colorectal Surgery Fellowship at USC, before moving to Sonoma County. She is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and the American Society of Colon & Rectal Surgeons (FASCRS).