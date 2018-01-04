Read more business coverage of the North Bay fires and recovery: nbbj.news/2017fires

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen M. Nielsen visited fire-affected neighborhoods in Sonoma County on Jan. 3 with federal, state and local officials.

Nielsen addressed the media during a news conference in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa. Also speaking were Federal Emergency Management Agency Region IX administrator Robert J. Fenton Jr. and California Governor's Office of Emergency Services director Mark Ghilarducci.

Nielsen said the federal government is helping to remove thousands of tons of debris as part of rebuilding efforts in wildfire-ravaged areas of Northern California.