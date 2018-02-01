A Santa Rosa man faces new criminal charges for passing himself off as a licensed landscaper in Sonoma County and leaving tens of thousands of dollars in paid work incomplete.

The latest allegations against Tony Van Dang, 30, come from three cases in Santa Rosa and Sebastopol, according to the Contractors State License Board. He purportedly took more than $26,500 from the residents but did minimal landscaping before abandoning the jobs. Dang also allegedly failed to pay workers and bounced at least one check to a materials supplier.

Dang faces four felonies and seven misdemeanors:

• Three felony counts of diversion of construction funds (Penal Code 484B).

• One felony count of using, with intent to defraud, an incorrect contractor’s license number (Business & Professions Code 7027.3).

• Three misdemeanor counts of contracting without a license (Business & Professions Code 7028(a)).

• One misdemeanor count of illegal advertising (Business & Professions Code 7027.1).

• Three misdemeanor counts of failure to obtain/retain workers’ compensation insurance (Labor Code 3700.5).

Dang is already facing charges of contracting without a license and illegal advertising after a CSLB undercover sting in St. Helena in January 2017.

In the new cases, Santa Rosa Police and Contractors State License Board investigators arrested Dang on Friday at a local hardware store. A CSLB investigator saw an advertisement for a company, The Perfect Yard and made an undercover call to set up the meeting with Dang.

It was one of “numerous” ads on Craigslist investigators allege Dang placed under company names The Perfect Yard and The Best of the West Landscapes.

At Dang’s arrest, his pickup truck had magnetic signs on the side with the name and license number of a licensed South Bay contractor, and he was wearing a shirt with that company’s name. Investigators are exploring his possible involvement with that company.

CSLB said any home-improvement job over $500 must be done by a licensed contractor, and licenses can be checked at www.cslb.ca.gov.