Save PHS Auto helps and is helped by Petaluma’s Cruisin’ the Boulevard, the yearly salute to the film “American Graffiti.” The event, set for May 17-19 this year, includes a car show.

There will be a Save PHS Auto booth at Cruisin’ the Boulevard. Program donations can be sent to Cruisin’ the Boulevard – Save the Auto Shops, P.O. Box 4412, Petaluma, CA 94955-4412.

For more information, check out the Facebook page, Saving Petaluma High School’s Auto Shop Program, or email savephsauto@gmail.com.

For information on Cruisin’ the Boulevard, visit americangraffiti.net.

This story originally appeared on PressDemocrat.com.

