North Bay unemployment dropped in November across North Bay counties, with the exception of Mendocino, according to new state data released Friday.

Sonoma County saw an increase in jobs in transportation, utilities and trades such as construction and electricians, with 800 more jobs. The county had losses in financial jobs, down 700, and manufacturing, which includes winemaking, down 600.

Over the year, Sonoma is up 2,800 jobs.

In Sonoma County, the unemployment rate dropped from 3.3 percent in October to 2.8 percent in November. The county ranked fifth-lowest in joblessness in the state.

Napa saw a November drop in manufacturing as well, down 1,300 jobs from October, mostly due to seasonal winemaking employment. The county gained 200 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities.

For the year, Napa is up 1,500 jobs over November 2016.

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 3.3 percent in November, down from 3.6 percent in October, and ranked eleventh-lowest in the state.

Unemployment in Marin, which ranked second-lowest in the state, fell to 2.2 percent in November, down from 2.6 percent in October. San Mateo County had the lowest rate, at 2.1 percent.

Mendocino County ranked number 23 and rose from 3.9 percent in October to 4 percent in November.

Solano County ranked number 21 with 3.9 percent unemployment in November, down from 4.3 percent in October.

Lake County was in the 38th spot, with a drop from 5.4 percent unemployment in October to 5.3 percent in November.

For perspective, the bottom three counties last month for unemployment were: Colusa, 13.6 percent; Tulare, 8.9 percent; and Imperial, 19.8 percent unemployment.

The state’s total labor force remained at 19.3 million, with 18.5 million people employed, and unemployment at 4 percent, according to the Employment Development Department.

Nationally, unemployment in November was at 3.9 percent, the same as in October.