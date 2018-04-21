Responsibilities with your company:
Responsible for the sales production out of our four North Bay Offices.
In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?
Helping employees around me become more successful, and helping out in the community; while innovating the way people hire.
Years with company
4
Length of time in current position
13 Months
No. companywide employees
230
No. that report to you:
8
Greatest professional accomplishment:
Making Chairman’s Club in first year of being at Nelson
Greatest professional challenge
Leading a team from many different backgrounds by empathizing and understanding how to get them to the next level, while still be honest with them and myself.
Best advice received
Lead and treat everyone as an individual versus how you want to be treated.
Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months
Being a part of pilot team that changes the way people hire employees.
What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?
Building stronger relationships with community leaders and businesses; for now and in the future.
Next professional goal
To become a better leader and learning more about how business will shift due to recent fires.
Education
Economics degree from Pepperdine
Hometown
Rohnert Park
Community/nonprofit activities
Board Member on PASCO HR Board Member SCOOP Club Inc Junior Giants Coach
Mentor/admired businessperson
Travis Bradberry
Typical day at the office
Monday through Friday
Best place to work outside of your office
Home office
Hobbies
Working out, golfing, hiking, beer/wine tasting.
What you wanted to be when you grew up
Professional athlete
#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40
Own three homes
First job
Accounting assistant for a local manufacturing company
Social media you most use
Favorite book
“How to Win Friends and Influence People”
Favorite movie
“For the Love of the Game”
Favorite after-work drink
IPA Beer
Last vacation
New York City
What does your mom or dad brag most about you?
Being trustworthy and doing whatever is necessary for family/friends.
Age: 29
Regional Sales Manager
Nelson
2901 Cleveland Ave., #101, Santa Rosa, 95403
707-576-1670
www.nelsonjobs.com