Responsibilities with your company:

Responsible for the sales production out of our four North Bay Offices.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

Helping employees around me become more successful, and helping out in the community; while innovating the way people hire.

Years with company

4

Length of time in current position

13 Months

No. companywide employees

230

No. that report to you:

8

Greatest professional accomplishment:

Making Chairman’s Club in first year of being at Nelson

Greatest professional challenge

Leading a team from many different backgrounds by empathizing and understanding how to get them to the next level, while still be honest with them and myself.

Best advice received

Lead and treat everyone as an individual versus how you want to be treated.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months

Being a part of pilot team that changes the way people hire employees.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Building stronger relationships with community leaders and businesses; for now and in the future.

Next professional goal

To become a better leader and learning more about how business will shift due to recent fires.

Education

Economics degree from Pepperdine

Hometown

Rohnert Park

Community/nonprofit activities

Board Member on PASCO HR Board Member SCOOP Club Inc Junior Giants Coach

Mentor/admired businessperson

Travis Bradberry

Typical day at the office

Monday through Friday

Best place to work outside of your office

Home office

Hobbies

Working out, golfing, hiking, beer/wine tasting.

What you wanted to be when you grew up

Professional athlete

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40

Own three homes

First job

Accounting assistant for a local manufacturing company

Social media you most use

Instagram

Favorite book

“How to Win Friends and Influence People”

Favorite movie

“For the Love of the Game”

Favorite after-work drink

IPA Beer

Last vacation

New York City

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

Being trustworthy and doing whatever is necessary for family/friends.