Sonoma County’s preliminary jobless rate for March dipped below 3 percent, according to figures released this morning by the state Employment Development Department. The 2.8 percent jobless rate compared to February’s revised rate of 3 percent.

Only Marin County’s rate was lower among North Bay counties. All the North Bay counties saw declines in the rates from February and were well below the jobless rates for March, 2017, the state reported.

The state’s unemployment rate was reported at 4.2 percent; 4.1 percent for the entire country.

Sonoma County: The county’s preliminary unemployment rate for March was 2.8 percent, down from 3 percent, the revised February figure. The EDD reported that county had a 3.6 percent rate in March, 2017. Among all the counties in the state, Sonoma County’s figure ranked it 5th.

Among job categories, Sonoma County’s nonfarm payroll grew by 3,700 jobs in March, with farm payroll adding only 200 jobs to that total. Among specific job categories, education, manufacturing, and construction added jobs. Government was the only category to see a large decline in number of jobs added.

Napa County: Preliminary EDD figures put the March unemployment rate at 3.2 percent, down from a revised February figure of 3.5 percent. In March, 2017, the county unemployment rate was 4 percent. March’s unemployment number puts the county as 10th among all counties in California.

Napa County saw small gains in farm employment, leisure and hospitality and small losses in trade transportation and utilities, professional services and financial activities. The largest segment to suffer a loss in the March report was educational and health services which saw a 500 job loss, the state reported.

A state provided analysis shows the top five employers with the most job ads in March were: St. Joseph Health, Napa Valley Unified School District, Auberge du Soleil, Target and Wyndham Worldwide.

Marin County: The state reported Marin’s preliminary unemployment rate at 2.3 percent, down from a revised 2.5 percent in February and below the March 2017 figure of 3 percent. Marin’s numbers put it second lowest among all the counties in the state (San Mateo County has the lowest rate among state counties).

By job categories, nonfarm, hospitality, mining logging and construction, manufacturing and trade and utilities saw gains, while professional and business services and financial activities saw job losses.

Lake County: The state put the preliminary March unemployment rate in Lake County at 5.5. percent, down from a revised February figure of 5.7 percent. A year ago in March, the unemployment rate in Lake County was put at 6.4 percent. Lake’s March number puts the county at 32nd among all counties in the state.

Solano County: According to the EDD, the preliminary unemployment rate in Solano County for March was 4.1 percent, down from a revised 4.4 percent in February. A year ago in March, the county’ jobless rate was 5.2 percent. Among all counties in the state, Solano’s March rate puts it at 21st.

Among job categories, nonfarm payrolls gained 2,100 jobs in the month, the state reported the construction category gained jobs. Professional services, professional services and government jobs posted losses in the month.