Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital announced that it will reopen with full services at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, eight days after the hospital was evacuated during the Tubbs Fire in Sonoma County.

“We’re eager to welcome patients, staff and doctors tomorrow morning,” said Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital CEO Mike Purvis. “Getting back to providing health care for our community, especially during this unprecedented disaster, will be healing for all of us.”

Beginning Tuesday morning, Sutter Santa Rosa will again offer full inpatient and emergency care services. Elective procedures will resume at a later date.

To reopen, the hospital had to undergo a thorough cleaning and pass inspections by both the Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development and the California Department of Public Health.

“To prepare the hospital for re-opening wasn’t an easy task,” said Jeff Gerard, president of Sutter Health Bay Area. “So many of our team members were affected by the fire — at least 60 lost their homes — yet we are committed to reopen the hospital on Tuesday. Working together, we were able to marshal and quickly provide the necessary support and resources to reopen the hospital and empower the staff of Sutter Santa Rosa to do what they do best — take care of the community.”

The hospital, at 30 Mark West Springs Road, was evacuated in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 9. Hospital staff transferred 77 patients and evacuated nearly 100 community members who had come to the hospital seeking refuge from the fast-moving inferno.

“All the hospitals in our North Bay region and beyond were very quick to respond to take patients and provide resources [for the evacuation],” Purvis said. “Our staff drills for all types of unplanned and catastrophic events on a regular basis—and that definitely contributed to the success of the evacuation.”

Sutter Santa Rosa was built with its own well water system, separate from the city’s water system, to protect the hospital against disasters and support sustainability, and firefighters were able to access the hospital’s six underground water tanks. To date, firefighters have used more than 500,000 gallons from the hospital’s supply to battle the wildfires.

Sutter Health has established a hotline for patients and staff seeking more information at 866-961-2889.